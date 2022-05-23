ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Creek’s Route 8 closed after collision downs utility lines

By Corey Morris
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Route 8 is closed in Oil Creek Township of Crawford County after a vehicle collision downed utility lines.

According to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the closure begins at the intersection with Bog Hollow Road to the intersection of Old Route 8.

Flood damage closes part of Scott’s Crossing Road in Warren County

PennDOT said it expected the road to reopen later today.

To see the conditions of roadways in Pennsylvania, go to the PennDOT website .

