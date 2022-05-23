ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno home destroyed by flames, battalion chief says. House was occupied before fire

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A central Fresno family escaped a blaze in their home early Monday, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Crews were called to the home on Madison Avenue near Angus Street about 2:30 a.m. for the fire that destroyed the house and threatened nearby buildings in the neighborhood close to Belmont Avenue and First Street, according to Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless.

Eight fire units fought the flames, keeping them off the houses next door, but the burning home’s roof did collapse, he said.

Extra units were called in because the flames were so large, according to firefighters.

There was a family inside, including people in a back building, but all of them escaped without any reported injuries, he said.

The cause is still under investigation, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEfdU_0fnNMTo700
A fire Monday, May 23, 2022, destroyed a home on Madison Avenue near Angus Street, according to Fresno Fire Department. THADDEUS MILLER/tmiller@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

