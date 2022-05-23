ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

I-40 narrowed to one lane in Midwest City due to crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPy6L_0fnNLx3a00

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Midwest City should expect delays on their drive to work on Monday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the eastbound I-40 off-ramp to Sooner Rd. is closed, and westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Air Depot Blvd. and Sooner Rd. due to a crash.

3 children killed in Crescent house fire

Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
Midwest City, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Midwest City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Gas Line Ruptures In NW OKC

(EDITOR'S NOTE: As of 8:42 a.m., the Oklahoma City Fire Department cleared the scene and the gas line rupture is no longer and issue or affecting traffic.) A gas line ruptured in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning. The rupture was reported at 3601 North May Avenue. ONG is responding to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#Traffic Accident#Air Depot
news9.com

OHP Troopers Respond After School Bus Crashes Along The Turner Turnpike

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers closed a portion of the Turner Turnpike after a school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. According to troopers, a bus crashed into a retaining wall just east of Stroud in Lincoln County. Troopers say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
STROUD, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Driver escapes after vehicle catches fire on I-35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A driver escaped after his vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 3:30 a.m., police responded to a vehicle fire in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Northeast 36th Street. Fire department officials said they found an older-model Ford Expedition engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Heavy rain in Oklahoma causes accidents, flooded roadways

OKLAHOMA CITY — The heavy rain in Oklahoma has caused accidents and flooded roadways. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol spoke with KOCO 5 about the heavy volume of accidents and how to avoid wrecks in this weather. Off of US-281, large amounts of water have gathered off the side of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy