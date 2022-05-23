I-40 narrowed to one lane in Midwest City due to crash
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Midwest City should expect delays on their drive to work on Monday morning.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the eastbound I-40 off-ramp to Sooner Rd. is closed, and westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Air Depot Blvd. and Sooner Rd. due to a crash.
Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.
