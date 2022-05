The Perrysburg city council wants to take my family’s home to zone it for their own commercial use. My family and I have been living in the heights for 74 years. My parents settled here as migrant workers to make a better life for their family. My father purchased two homes in his lifetime right here in the heights. When he bought his second home he gave his first home to his brother. They made sure all seven of their children graduated from high school and lived to see four generations grow up in their home.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO