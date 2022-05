PAOLA — KP Piraino said his fondest memories of Lakemary Center come from staff members who were always helpful and supportive, even in difficult situations. Thanks to that support, as well as encouragement from his family, Piraino was able to stand next to seven of his classmates front and center at Founder’s Fieldhouse on Tuesday, May 17, for the annual Lakemary School graduation ceremony.

