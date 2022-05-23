ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ongoing investigation leads to arrest of alleged meth dealer in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A businessman is accused of selling methamphetamine near the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Motor Pool building. Kelvin R. Thomas, 57, of Franklinton, was arrested last week and remains behind bars in the Washington Parish...

Comments / 3

Osirus I am
4d ago

select outrage.. not 1 comment from the,"we do no wrong" group..

Hammond pair arrested on weapon, drug charges while parked at Ponchatoula store

On May 18, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Walmart after receiving a call that two individuals were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot and pointed a firearm at their children as they walked past. Officers detained the driver without incident and identified him as Kylin Sexton, 22, of Hammond. The passenger, 25-year-old Tyshon Coleman of Hammond, was non-compliant but quickly taken into custody. Located in the passenger seat where Coleman was sitting was a Glock 9mm handgun and suspected marijuana.
HAMMOND, LA
Man arrested after allegedly wounding girlfriend with hair clippers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge couple’s verbal spat turned violent and local law enforcement had to step in, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was a Friday evening (May 20) when 37-year-old Marshall McNeely and his girlfriend were arguing about where her four-year-old son was going to watch television and McNeely suddenly grabbed a pair of hair clippers before throwing them at his girlfriend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Police investigating string of brazen muggings in Garden District

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a series of brazen armed robberies in and around the Garden District that police believe are connected. "I basically was on my way home from work, and someone tried to run me off the road. I stopped the car, got out of the car, and four people got out of the car," one neighbor recalled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
St. Tammany Parish deputy shot, 13-year-old in custody

WALDHEIM, La. — Authorities say a 13-year-old is in custody after shooting a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputy in the Waldheim area north of Covington early Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the area of Hwy 21 and Hwy 1083 after receiving...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101. Louisiana – Troopers with LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Road in Jefferson Davis Parish on May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash. The pedestrian was walking north within the lane of travel on LA 101, according to the preliminary investigation. At the same time, the driver of a northbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the pedestrian.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Louisiana Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed a Construction Worker

Louisiana Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed a Construction Worker. Louisiana – Brady Ortego, a 44 year old construction worker, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Hale Boggs Bridge (I-310) on January 14, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle and his body was thrown into the Mississippi River. Hunter Johnson, 23, was apprehended following a thorough investigation. Johnson was sentenced to 30 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections on May 25, 2022 for vehicular homicide. The sentence is divided into 18 years in prison and 12 years of supervision following release. In addition, he was sentenced to 5 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections for obstruction of justice. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently as a result of a plea agreement reached between the State of Louisiana and the defendant. On February 9, 2022, he pled guilty to both charges.
LOUISIANA STATE

