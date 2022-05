ATCHISON, Kan. — The season came to an end for the Louisburg Wildcat baseball team in the Class 4A regional championship game against the Paola Panthers. The Wildcats, 8-14, lost to the Panthers in the championship game held at Amelia Earhart Stadium on Tuesday, May 17. The game was suspended at 8:05 p.m. in the top of the sixth inning due to lighting. Louisburg had runners at first and second base with one out.

