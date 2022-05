Huntsman Cancer Institute researchers discovered people with a certain polyp syndrome and their first-degree relatives are at increased risk for colorectal cancer. In addition, people with certain colon lesions are also at an at increased risk. Lead authors Karen Curtin, Ph.D., epidemiologist at Huntsman Cancer Institute and associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Utah (U of U), and Priyanka Kanth, MD, associate professor of internal medicine at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and adjunct associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Utah, answer questions about the study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

