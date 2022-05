People like to relax in different ways, some people like to watch TV, some like to exercise, and some like to cook. Personally, I like to try and stay current with what's popular online. Tik Tok is what's "cool" right now with the younger generation, so it tends to be where I find the most interesting finds. Here are some of things I've found this year while trolling through Tik Tok that I wish I found sooner.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO