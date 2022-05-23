ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Randi Mahomes launches custom totes that meet stadium requirements

By Kathy Quinn, Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, is making a name for herself with designer tote bags that meet stadium requirements.

Randi has shown off her QBP jersey at several Chiefs games. It stands for Quarterback Producer.

Now, she is producing a dream come true for her daughter Mia and herself.

“It’s happening and it’s something that God blessed me with to be able to show Mia can set out to do anything, anything absolutely,” Randi said. “Not only what her brothers are doing finishing college, being a football player, but she can have her own dream. To watch me do it that’s the proudest thing that I’ve accomplished with this.”

Randi has also received awards for her charity work with Variety KC. She said it’s a way to give back to the community that has embraced her son.

As a mom, she’s encouraged Patrick to chase his dreams, and now it’s her turn.

“I love being proud of my children, so I do things that I would hope they would be proud of me,” Randi said.

You can check out the line of bags , which can be customized to match your favorite team, online.

Nancy Gonzalez
3d ago

Sorry...my handmade tote bags don't get that and I work my "a" off making them. I won't pay that for a tote that I know won't last 2 weeks.

