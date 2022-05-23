ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slowear Promotes Marco Bernardini to CEO Post

By Luisa Zargani
 4 days ago
MILAN — Slowear has promoted Marco Bernardini to chief executive officer. He had been chief financial officer since 2015. In addition to Slowear, the Venice-based company is parent to Incotex casual pants; Zanone high-end knitwear; Glanshirt causal shirts; Montedoro outerwear, and Officina Slowear accessories and footwear.

As CEO, Bernardini succeeds Roberto Compagno, president of Slower, who died last September, aged 62.

Compagno spearheaded the growth of the company, which in 2018 sold a minority interest to Nuo Capital , an investment vehicle backed by Hong Kong’s Pao Cheng family.

Slowear revealed on Monday the company remains controlled by the family and that it has formed a new board, which now includes Compagno’s wife Nella Loero and their daughter Elisabetta Compagno, with ESG proxies. Paolo Ferrin was named president of the board, which also saw the arrival of former Valentino CEO Stefano Sassi, as a shareholder of Nuo Capital; Tommaso Paoli, and Giorgio Delpiano, CEO of Third Party Brands Zegna Group.

The shareholders are accelerating Slower’s sustainability targets and, to this end, have changed its bylaws to become a benefit corporation, aiming to reach B Corp certification in 2023.

Praising Slowear for its “quality, aesthetics and durability,” Bernardini said “the new organization is expected to shape the future with decision but in the sign of continuity.”

A strong believer in delivering experience through brick-and-mortar stores, Compagno oversaw the retail expansion of Slowear , which counts 32 stores in the world’s main shopping capitals, including Milan, Florence, London, Paris, New York City, Munich, Tokyo and Seoul, as well as key international department stores.

The company is now planning to open 20 additional units over the next four years, including a key flagship bowing in New York in mid-June — the company’s second store in the city.

At the same time, it has been building a strong online business, which saw 23 percent growth in the first quarter of 2022.

Slowear will present its spring 2023 collection during Milan Men’s Fashion Week and is returning to Pitti Uomo in June after an absence of six years with its denim project Incotex Blue Division, in a partnership with denim specialist Giada SpA. Concurrently, it will take over the windows of the Rinascente department store in Florence.

WWD

Dedicated Menswear Shows Are Making a Comeback

Click here to read the full article. The coed fashion show, which gained popularity in recent years, is yielding to a great uncoupling in order to give menswear a bigger spotlight. Versace and Dsquared2 are among European brands that recently reverted to dedicated menswear displays in order to spur their businesses. And now comes word that Givenchy will separate menswear and womenswear to give each category more visibility.More from WWDDsquared2 Resort 2023Photos of the 'Euphoria' Cast at the 2022 FYC EventDsquared2 RTW Fall 2022 Givenchy’s spring 2023 men’s show, slated for Paris Fashion Week in June, will mark the first time showing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening With 21 Savage Performance

Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton celebrated the opening of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn. The event drew a slew of guests including Futura, Tremaine Emory, Theophilus London, Vashtie Kola, Matthew Henson, Fraser Cooke, Easy Otabor, Bloody Osiris, Eric Haze and Imaan Hammam, all of whom are friends of Louis Vuitton and of Virgil Abloh, the late men’s artistic director who designed the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on view at the exhibition.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventCannes Film Festival:...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

Click here to read the full article. With discounters flailing in the face of inflation and uber luxury brands soaring, it’s more clear than ever which side of the fashion divide is winning right now.   And while it remains to be seen just where the demarcation lies, Patrice Louvet knows he’s on the right side of the fashion spectrum, having spent four years elevating the brand and boosting prices at Ralph Lauren Corp.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala Long before the COVID-19 supply...
BUSINESS
WWD

Karen Katz Named Interim CEO at Intermix

Click here to read the full article. Karen Katz, a board member of Intermix since April, has been named interim chief executive officer of the omnichannel fashion retailer. The move is effective June 7. The former president and CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group will take over duties held by Jyothi Rao, CEO, who has decided to step down.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019In Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do Start-Up Culture Katz brings her experience in multibrand retail, e-commerce and large-scale transformation to Intermix, the 30-unit retailer that has a growing...
BUSINESS
