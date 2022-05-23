Fayetteville-Manlius Green girls golfers get week-long sweep

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Early this week, area high school girls golf teams would make their way to Kanon Valley to take part in the Section III championships, vying for both team and individual honors.

Looking to defend its Division I title, Fayetteville-Manlius Green goes there off a successful final week of the regular season.

At Hickory Hill last Tuesday, F-M Green prevailed 161-176 over Liverpool, with Gabby Dardis shooting a 39 in windy conditions. Elizabeth Noel had a 40, with Erin Graves and Alana Isley both posting 41 as Georgia Perry had a 42 and Bella Fullmer added a 46.

Meanwhile, F-M’s White team won 204-243 over West Genesee last Tuesday, improving its record to 6-4 as Luica Melfi, with a wind-blown 46 at Westvale, led a top-four sweep that included a 51 from Madison Brown, a 52 from Sydney Hines and a 53 from Melissa Continelli. Emma Li (56) and Emily Pollard (58) were close behind.

A sweep of Liverpool followed on Wednesday, F-M Green scoring 178 and White 191 ahead of the Warriors’ 205 as Dardis was impressive, nearly matching par with her 37.

Isley and Graves each shot 46 to complete a top-three sweep as Perry shot 49 and Elizabeth Noel a 52 and Heirut Miller a 53. Meanwhile, on F-M White’s side Melfi’s 44 beat everyone except Dardis, Li adding a 47 as Continelli improved to a 51 and Pollard stepped up with a 52.

Yet another sweep happened for F-M on Thursday at Green Lakes, with Green shooting 180 and White 198 to beat Baldwinsville’s 230 as Dardis led with a 41, with Graves and Perry both shooting 46 and Noel a 47 as Pollard’s 47 and Melfi’s 49 led F-M White.

Then the two went head-to-head on Friday, with F-M Green shooting 176 and F-M White 206 as Miller shot a 42, Noel had a 44 and Dardis and Graves both posted 45. Pollard and Continelli led White with matching rounds of 50.

At Thursday’s SCAC Empire Division Invitational at the Pompey Club, Jamesville-DeWitt prevailed again with a 200 to beat out East Syracuse Minoa Blue’s second-place 213 and Oswego’s 214. Abby Newman shot 46 and Jaeda Robinson 48 to lead the Red Rams as Jessica Griffin shot 50 for the Spartans.