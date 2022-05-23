ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2022 So Far

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZo9w_0fnNIuaS00

Click here to read the full article.

This year saw a number of celebrity engagements, each with unique rings that complement the individual couple’s style and personality.

The likes of Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Richie were among those who have become engaged in 2022 so far, capturing their excitement and celebrating the news on their respective social media channels.

More from WWD

From a heart-shaped stone to an 8.5-carat emerald cut, WWD takes a closer look at some of the rings from celebrity engagements this year. Read on for more.

Megan Fox

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

One of the first celebrities to get engaged this year was Megan Fox. On Jan. 11, Machine Gun Kelly asked the actress to marry him after more than a year of dating . The couple confirmed the engagement when they both posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

The musician worked on the unique ring with British jewelry designer Stephen Webster. The sparkler includes an emerald and a diamond, representing Fox’s and Machine Gun Kelly’s birthstones, respectively, “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” according to Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram post.

According to jewelry experts, the ring is reportedly estimated to be worth at least around $250,000 to $300,000, with the diamond estimated at 4 to 5 carats and the emerald at around 4 carats.

Romee Strijd

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd)

On Jan. 25, Romee Strijd and her longtime boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen became engaged after dating for 12 years. The model gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in December 2020.

Van Leeuwen proposed to the former Victoria’s Secret Angel while hiking on a mountain in Switzerland during their vacation with a custom-made ring from the New York City-based Ring Concierge. The estimated 3 to 4 carat sparkler features a round-cut diamond with three pavé stones on each side.

According to some jewelry experts, the ring is reportedly estimated to be worth around $400,000.

Simone Biles

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

On Feb. 15, Simone Biles revealed she and NFL player Jonathan Owens, who have been dating since August 2020, were engaged in an Instagram post.

“THE EASIEST YES,” the Olympic gymnast wrote in her caption.

Owens worked with jewelry designer ZoFrost, known to work with some of the biggest NFL and NBA players, to create a custom sparkler with an oval-shaped stone on a pavé band encrusted with diamonds.

Some jewelry experts estimate the ring to be anywhere between 6 to 8 carats and worth around $300,000.

Avril Lavigne

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

On March 27, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun became engaged after dating for more than a year. The two were vacationing in Paris when he proposed to her while on a boat in the Seine River, overlooking a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Mod Sun popped the question with a custom-designed ring that featured a heart-shaped 5-carat diamond with a silver band encrusted in stones. The ring was from the famous XIV Karats store in Beverly Hills.

According to People, the words “Hi Icon” and “Mod + Avril” are also engraved in the ring.

Jewelry experts estimate the cost of the ring to be around $250,000.

Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

On April 8, Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans when she revealed she said “yes” to Ben Affleck once more after dating for a year. (The two were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.)

Lopez revealed the news on her newsletter, On the JLo, which was accompanied by a video of her showing off her new ring, which is an 8.5-carat natural green diamond. She notes that the color is special to her because it’s her favorite.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress,” Lopez said, referring to her now-iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Jewelry experts place the ring’s estimated worth to be more than $5 million.

Sofia Richie

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

On April 20, Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of award-winning singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, said “yes” to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge after reportedly dating for a year.

Grainge, the son of Lucas Grainge, the chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group, proposed to the model with a 6-carat emerald-cut diamond on a gold band while they were both on vacation at the Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii.

According to some jewelry experts, the ring is reportedly estimated to be worth around $300,000.

READ MORE HERE:

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2022 So Far

Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani Top Google’s Most Searched Celebrity Engagement Rings

What to Watch: Dishwater Diamonds — The Engagement Ring Trend for Brown and Gray Stones

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

J. Crew in the Swim

Click here to read the full article. J. Crew kicks off its summer campaign with a host of handouts during Memorial Day weekend, outdoor advertising, a new magalogue and a heightened focus on its swimwear collection. The campaign, said Derek Yarbrough, chief marketing officer of J. Crew Group, “stays true to J. Crew’s swim heritage by highlighting our most sustainable and most size-inclusive swim collection ever.” He characterized the J. Crew swim and summer collections as “classic and elevated.”More from WWDJ.Crew RTW Fall 2017Dr. Scholl's and J.Crew Collaborate on Spring SandalsJ.Crew Opens Second Men's Store, in London's Shoreditch Yarbrough added that, “To...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Butler Named Cartier Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Austin Butler is the newest celebrity to sign on as a Cartier ambassador. The fine jeweler said on Wednesday that it has tapped the “Elvis” actor for the ambassadorship. Butler kicked off the appointment at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet for the “Elvis” premiere wearing pieces from Cartier.More from WWDInside at Dior's Cannes FeteCannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis VuittonPhotos From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet “We are delighted to welcome Austin into the maison as an ambassador for North America,” said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Erin Walsh on Anne Hathaway’s Winning Style at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has taken the 2022 Cannes Film Festival by storm. With the help of her stylist Erin Walsh, the award-winning actress has stepped out in some of the most fashion-forward outfits for her debut at the coveted event, wearing the likes of Armani Privé and Gucci, among others.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventInside Chanel's Cannes PartyInside the Kering Gala at Cannes Fans have been praising Hathaway’s seemingly effortless and timeless style, with fashion watchdog account Diet Prada even paying homage to her memorable outfits on Instagram, stating, “Anne won Cannes.” This is Hathaway’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
WWD

Giambattista Valli Designs Exclusive Capsule Collection for Mytheresa

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — “To feel more desirable is priceless.” Starting from this tenet, Michael Kliger, chief executive officer of Mytheresa, believes Giambattista Valli’s first exclusive womenswear capsule collection achieves the purpose. “During COVID-19, people started feeling more comfortable buying on the internet, and they now have a different perception and way of shopping,” said Valli in a joint interview with Kliger from Rome, where a gala dinner event on Tuesday evening celebrated the collaboration. “They want to feel beautiful and are not only buying practical clothes, there is an appetite for wellness.”More from WWDCelebrities in Pink...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Patrice Louvet Keeps Moving Ralph Lauren Higher

Click here to read the full article. With discounters flailing in the face of inflation and uber luxury brands soaring, it’s more clear than ever which side of the fashion divide is winning right now.   And while it remains to be seen just where the demarcation lies, Patrice Louvet knows he’s on the right side of the fashion spectrum, having spent four years elevating the brand and boosting prices at Ralph Lauren Corp.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala Long before the COVID-19 supply...
BUSINESS
WWD

Getting Ready With Social Media Star Blake Gray

Click here to read the full article. With nearly 16 million followers across the major social media platforms, it’s hard to ignore Blake Gray’s influence. And fashion brands are taking notice. The 21-year-old Texas native, who relocated to Los Angeles, has recently been seen at fashion shows for Prada and Louis Vuitton, tapped for a number of campaigns for the likes of Fendi, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren (as one of the faces of its Romance Eau de Parfum ad alongside girlfriend Amelie Zilber, a fellow social media personality and Young Ambassador for UNICEF).More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Romee Strijd
WWD

The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Memorial Day is one of our favorite holidays of the entire year. And really, what’s not to like? We get a day off of work, it’s reliably warmer than it was weeks prior and most of all, it’s the unofficial start to summer. Although this year, Memorial Day is coming at us later than usual, landing on May 30, but we’re just as happy as ever to celebrate it, and not just because...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Dedicated Menswear Shows Are Making a Comeback

Click here to read the full article. The coed fashion show, which gained popularity in recent years, is yielding to a great uncoupling in order to give menswear a bigger spotlight. Versace and Dsquared2 are among European brands that recently reverted to dedicated menswear displays in order to spur their businesses. And now comes word that Givenchy will separate menswear and womenswear to give each category more visibility.More from WWDDsquared2 Resort 2023Photos of the 'Euphoria' Cast at the 2022 FYC EventDsquared2 RTW Fall 2022 Givenchy’s spring 2023 men’s show, slated for Paris Fashion Week in June, will mark the first time showing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Victoria’s Secret Launches VS&Co-Lab to Highlight Other Brands

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret is highlighting some new friends.  The lingerie and beauty brand has launched a new platform — called VS&Co-Lab — on its website that features the third-party brands and partners that the retailer loves, many of them female-founded companies. More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' “We’re excited to launch this platform where we will showcase, market and create consumer engagement with such exciting, unique and relevant businesses,” Martin Waters, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret & Co.,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Emily Weiss Steps Down as Glossier CEO

Click here to read the full article. Emily Weiss is stepping down as Glossier’s chief executive officer. According to a blog post Weiss penned on Glossier’s website, chief commercial officer Kyle Leahy will take the top slot, effective immediately. Weiss will stay on as executive chairwoman.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 A spokesperson for the brand confirmed the shift, but declined to comment further. “I will always be Glossier’s founder. But a CEO is the champion that a company looks to, to lead it into tomorrow,” the post read. “From...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Engagements#Wwd Emma Chamberlain#British#Machine Gun Kelly
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated May 4 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Elle Magazine Enters the Hotel Business

Click here to read the full article. As traditional glossy print magazines continue to struggle, there seems to be no end to how execs will try to diversify their businesses to make up for tumbling advertising revenues. There have been lipsticks, perfumes, furniture, wine, fashion collaborations, subscriptions boxes, coffee — and let’s not forget the trusty branded tote bag.More from WWDCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover CampaignInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF ClubhouseIpsy Adds Influencers to its Talent Network But until now, there hasn’t been a hotel. Cue Lagardère Group, the Paris-based company behind the Elle brand, which is planning on opening an Elle-branded boutique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening With 21 Savage Performance

Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton celebrated the opening of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn. The event drew a slew of guests including Futura, Tremaine Emory, Theophilus London, Vashtie Kola, Matthew Henson, Fraser Cooke, Easy Otabor, Bloody Osiris, Eric Haze and Imaan Hammam, all of whom are friends of Louis Vuitton and of Virgil Abloh, the late men’s artistic director who designed the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on view at the exhibition.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventCannes Film Festival:...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Click here to read the full article. CANNES — The biggest party of them all, the annual amfAR gala, returned to the Hotel du Cap in sumptuous style Thursday night. Robert De Niro stole the show as the honorary guest, auctioning a painting done by his father, Robert De Niro Sr., titled “View From My Window,” that the senior De Niro pained in rural France in 1963. “I’m happy to be giving away one of my father’s paintings, and I don’t give them away lightly,” he said of the artwork, which eventually went for 500,000 euros.More from WWDInside the Annual amfAR...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Gucci Extends Company Benefits to Three Leather Goods Suppliers

Click here to read the full article. GUCCI’S BENEFITS: Italian unions are applauding Gucci‘s extension of a number of company benefits to three of its independently owned leather goods suppliers — GARPE, GPA and GT — based in the Tuscan region, in the cities of Florence, Siena and Grosseto, respectively. In the 2022 to 2025 period, around 1,500 employees will see the introduction of a 14th monthly salary; a performance bonus hinging on training skills and know-how “as a distinctive competitive factor,” Gucci said in a joint statement with unions Filctem CGIL; an amount of 1,350 euros to purchase goods and...
BUSINESS
WWD

The Gucci x Ōura Ring Is Here — Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Chic New Sleep and Activity Tracker

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. All too often, those of us who walk the wellness line compromise aesthetics in the name of data tracking or efficiency. Ōura Health, the burgeoning wearable health platform that delivers personalized data, insights and wellness-oriented guidance daily, has been a leader in making wearable tech chic. And today, the brand is taking this ethos one step further with its latest release.  More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s Second Drop

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West and Demna Gvasalia have dropped the second limited release of their creative partnership, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, jogging pants, outerwear, baseball caps, sweatshirts and more in darker hues and washes to capture both designers’ utilitarian design. The signature Gap logo and an abstract dove motif are visible throughout, with the latter representing an unnamed hope for the future.More from WWDA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropBalenciaga Resort 2023Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022 Items are priced from $80 to $500, with T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirt...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy