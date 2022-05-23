ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Life imitates art: ‘Jaws’ extra named police chief in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAK BLUFFS, Mass. (AP) — A man who as a child had a brief but key role in “Jaws” has been named police chief on the Massachusetts island on which the 1975...

Burrillville home that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ sells for $1.525 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty on Thursday announced the sale of 1677 Round Top Road for $1,525,000. The c.1826 home that inspired the horror franchise “The Conjuring” is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States. The seller was represented by The Blackstone Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The RR&A Team at Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Explore historic sites commemorating Black history in Rhode Island

The legacies of influential Black Americans have not always been acknowledged, so it’s not uncommon that modern-day residents may overlook the historic sites of their own cities. While some historical Black figures in the U.S. are more well-known than others, there are in fact thousands of people dating back...
POLITICS
What’s Up Today: Thursday, May 26

Good Morning, today is Thursday, May 26. 🌊 Governor McKee signed legislation Wednesday making the state the 19th in the nation to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, an issue that some lawmakers have been working on for years. 🌊 Longtime seafood mogul Allen Ricca will be at Charter Books...
NEWPORT, RI
On This Day In Newport History: May 26, 1954 – USS Bennington explodes, more than 100 Killed

One of the worst ship disasters not involving enemy action took place off the coast of Newport on May 26th, 1954. USS Bennington, a 24 Essex-class aircraft carrier built during World War II for the United States Navy, was cruising off Narragansett Bay when the fluid in one of her catapults leaked out and was detonated by the flames of a jet, causing the forward part of the flight deck to explode. A series of secondary explosions occurred, killing more 103 crewmen and injuring approximately 201 others.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up Today: Friday, May 27

Good Morning, today is Friday, May 27. 🌊 The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial returns to Fort Adams State Park this Memorial Day Weekend. It opens at 8 am this morning and will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and form 8 am to 6 pm on Monday.
NEWPORT, RI
St. Philomena School Student chosen as the winner for Rhode Island in Doodle for Google Student Contest

A talented student at the St. Philomena School in Portsmouth could soon have his art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see. Google today announced the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest where K-12 students across the United States have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt “I care for myself by….”.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Obituary: Tia Grietje Scigulinsky

Tia Scigulinsky of Portsmouth RI died 22 May 2022 in Newport Hospital. She was born Grietje Jantina Kenau Nieuwenhuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 3 October 1942 during the Nazi occupation. In 1954 her family immigrated to Seattle and when she became a citizen, she chose the name Tia. Graduating from Garfield High, the most successfully integrated school in the country at the time, she frequently let people know that Jimi Hendrix was one of her classmates. During her first year at the University of Washington she met her future husband, Ken and they were married a year later, in 1962. She graduated with a BA in History and Education in 1964. Thirty years later she would receive a master’s degree in Education from Salve Regina University. As the wife of a naval officer she accompanied Ken to his many duty stations and was able to teach in WA, CA, VA, Naples Italy and Newport, RI. She loved her twenty eight year career as a teacher of European History at Rogers High in Newport, retiring as Chair of the Social Studies Department. The respect, relationship and admiration of her students was demonstrated when she was honored by delivering the commencement address for the class of 2007.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Town of Middletown: Talk of new school buildings sparks excitement

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (MAY 26, 2022) – Excitement is growing around discussions to build three new schools in town. Less than 70 hours after the Town Council voted unanimously last week to pursue the idea further, the School Building Committee met in the Oliphant administration building to talk about what’s next.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Obituary: Earle Copeland Stubbs

Earle “Stubby” Stubbs, passed away on Sunday at home. The son of Alan and Shirley Stubbs, Stubby was born and raised in Springfield, VT. He attended Kimball Union before graduating from Springfield High School. He then went on to Wentworth Technical Institute before receiving his BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Elsie L. Hopper

Elsie L. (Silvia) Hopper, 94, of Springfield, OR died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Santa Rosa, CA. She was the wife of the late “Bud” Vernon A. Hopper. Born on January 8, 1928 in Portsmouth, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Mary M. (Perreira) Silvia.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, May 25

Good Morning, today is Wednesday, May 25, 2022. 🌊 Marina Cafe & Pub reopens for the season today. 🌊 Newport City Council has a Regular Council Meeting tonight. Here’s what’s on the agenda. 🌊 Hi-Neighbor! The Story of the Narragansett Brewing Company debuts at 8 pm...
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Lorraine Irene Peckham

Mrs. Lorraine Peckham, age 66, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 21, 2022. Lorraine was born in New Bedford, MA to Leo and Beatrice (Lapointe) Deschenes. Lorraine married Charles Peckham Jr. on September 6, 1975 in St. Mary’s Church in Newport RI, where they attended mass regularly.
NEWPORT, RI
Boots On The Ground For Heroes returns to Fort Adams this weekend

The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial returns to Fort Adams State Park this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th – 30th. The display, which includes more than 7,000 boots honoring post 9/11 fallen service members, will be open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 AM to 8 PM, and on Monday from 8 AM to 6 PM.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27 – 30

Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and Memorial Day Weekend. This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
NEWPORT, RI
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.
IMMIGRATION

