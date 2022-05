DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A Paulding County man has been arrested for the murder of his mother in connection to a house fire that occurred on the night of April 22. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls were made to Paulding E-911 around 8:25 p.m. in reference to the residential structure fire of a mobile home at 3412 Due West Road in Dallas. Preliminary information indicated that an elderly female may have been trapped inside the home along with a family pet.

