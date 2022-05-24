ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Texas EquuSearch looking for missing Alvin ISD employee

Texas EquuSearch and law enforcement in Brazoria County are looking for a man they said has not been seen since May 19.

Craig Kettler, 49, was last seen near the 600 block of County Road 351 driving a white 2000 Ford F-250 with a camper shell and the business name LD Systems on the driver side door, according to officials.

Kettler was wearing the same shirt seen in the photo below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rjrc9_0fnNIiEy00

Authorities described him as having mostly gray hair, a full beard and mustache, with a small scar on his forehead.

Kettler is also an employee with Alvin ISD.

The district released the following statement Sunday:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Craig Kettler, has not been heard from since Thursday night. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Kettler family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time."

If you have seen Kettler, or know where he might be, you are asked to call the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-849-2441 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

