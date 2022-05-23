White crosses part of Ireton Memorial Day

ORANGE CITY—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at American Reformed Church in Orange City; 2-5 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the Granville Fire Station; 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Centre Mall in Sioux Center; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley; 12:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the American Legion in Paullina; 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at American Reformed Church in Orange City; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Demco Community Center in Boyden; and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Hospers Community Center. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.

