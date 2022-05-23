ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireton, IA

White crosses part of Ireton Memorial Day

By Renee Wielenga rwielenga@nwestiowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRETON—A change is coming to Ireton’s Pleasant Hill Cemetery for Memorial Day. A field of white crosses has been set up adjacent to the Ireton Area Veterans Memorial on the southwest side of the cemetery in honor of 193 veterans buried in the cemetery. The crosses fill...

Memorial Day activities in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Many activities are scheduled to help Sioux Center residents celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Here is the schedule of events:. Sunday evening service: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29, Central Reformed Church, conducted by Corey Van Sloten and Jordan Helming. VFW Bike Decorating Contest: 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux Center youth gain faith, fitness program

SIOUX CENTER—A new program helping kids focus on faith and fitness is coming to Sioux Center. Open to rising first- through seventh-grade students, Joynd Together Sioux Center seeks to be a Christian learning community that uses the physical activity of running to engage learners in literacy activities within a Christian framework.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Den Herder to lead the Summer Celebration parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Center leader who has cast a long-term vision for the community is the 2022 Summer Celebration Parade Marshal. W. Dale Den Herder, who served in City leadership for 52 years, 36 years as a council member, and 16 years as mayor, will lead this year’s Summer Celebration parade on Saturday, June 4, at 5 p.m.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Jeff Duncan, 33, Hartley

HARTLEY—Jeffrey “Jeff” Robert Duncan, 33, Hartley, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Hartley. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Hartley Community Center. A special tribute presentation will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m., with fellowship to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Hartley Funeral Home.
HARTLEY, IA
GAUSMAN SAYS SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ARE PREPARED FOR CRISIS EVENTS

THE TRAGEDY AT AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN UVALDE, TEXAS TUESDAY WHERE A GUNMAN SHOT AND KILLED 19 CHILDREN AND TWO ADULTS WAS THE LATEST MASS SHOOTING IN THE UNITED STATES. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS OUR DISTRICT’S HEARTS GO OUT TO THE FAMILIES OF THE VICTIMS.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Time to Treasure Hunt

Iowa Great Lakes area Flea Markets set for May 28-30 There is no map on this treasure hunt, but if you are willing to do a little searching, you’re sure to find something special. The annual Memorial Day weekend Flea Markets in the Iowa Great Lakes will take place...
LIFESTYLE
Bonita “Bonnie” Roos, 71, formerly of Sioux Center

NORTH LIBERTY—Ms. Bonita “Bonnie” Roos, age 71, of North Liberty, formerly of Sioux Center, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home, after a brief illness. There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, at the First Reformed Church in Orange City, with the Rev. Mark Haverdink officiating.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
See movie 'Different Drummers' in Melvin

MELVIN—“Different Drummers” will be shown for a Community Movie Night at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at First Reformed Church in Melvin. The movie is based on an inspiring true story of two boys growing up in the 1960s. David is growing weaker with muscular dystrophy and...
MELVIN, IA
Mary Steinmetz, 74, Melvin

MELVIN—Mary Jonel Steinmetz, 74, Melvin, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Country View Manor in Sibley. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at United Methodist Church in Melvin. Visitation with family present will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Baker Township Cemetery near Melvin. Arrangements are under the direction of Sanborn Funeral Home.
MELVIN, IA
Blood drive to be May 26 in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at American Reformed Church in Orange City; 2-5 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the Granville Fire Station; 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Centre Mall in Sioux Center; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley; 12:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the American Legion in Paullina; 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at American Reformed Church in Orange City; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Demco Community Center in Boyden; and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Hospers Community Center. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Henry Torres Sr., 85, Sibley

SIBLEY—Henry Luis Torres Sr., age 85, of Sibley died Tuesday, May 25, 2022, at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley. Private services will take place Tuesday, May 31, at Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley, with burial to follow in Holman Township Cemetery in Sibley. Henry Luis Torres was born Nov....
SIBLEY, IA
Kinsey paraprofessional to retire

SIOUX CENTER—Barb Yackley of Sioux Center will retire from her work as a paraprofessional at Kinsey Elementary School. Kinsey has been the only place where the 65-year-old has been a paraprofessional. She worked there for five years. “I started working at Kinsey because a friend who worked there recommended...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Hats off to Sioux Center High School grads

SIOUX CENTER—The weather cooperated for Sioux Center High School’s graduating class Sunday, as 79 students received their diplomas in a ceremony held at B.J. Haan Auditorium at Dordt University in Sioux Center May 22. Senior honor student Annika Jahn gave the first speech, encouraging her classmates to remember...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Bohrer Selling Sheldon State Farm Agency To Spirit Lake Agent

Sheldon, Iowa — The State Farm Office in Sheldon will soon be under new leadership. State Farm Agent Scott Trautman is the agent in Spirit Lake, and he’ll be the Sheldon area agent as well. Trautman invites Sheldon area folks to check out his Spirit Lake State Farm...
SHELDON, IA
Blanche Roorda, 98, Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Blanche Lorraine Roorda, 98, Rock Valley, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. A celebration of life ceremony will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Pioneer United Methodist Church in Rock Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. She donated her body for study at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Deeded Body Program.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sheldon Class of 2022 graduation is Sunday

SHELDON—The motto for this year’s senior class was an easy one to pick thanks to singer Taylor Swift. “I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 22,” is the motto, which comes from Swift’s song “22.”. Even though it may not feel like...
SHELDON, IA
O'Brien County hires new naturalist

SUTHERLAND—Newly named O’Brien County naturalist Hannah Hernandez spent the last year in the North Woods area of Minnesota, but the 23-year-old plans to trade cold lakes and pine trees for big skies and a restored prairie. The new hire spent the past year as an environmental fellow at...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Move your ash by Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live within the emergency plant pest quarantine zone of Minnehaha County, as well as parts of Turner and Lincoln Counties, you have one week to move any raw ash wood from your property. Once the calendar page turns to May 31, you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Decades of dress

SIBLEY—Do you ever wonder what Sibley’s early residents wore? What did the clothes feel like? What did people eat for Ladies Aid luncheons, for weddings or for family desserts?. Find out the answers to at the 2022 Decades of Dress Sesquicentennial Fashion Show and Dessert Luncheon on Saturday,...
SIBLEY, IA

