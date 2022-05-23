CBA girls golfers charge to OHSL tournament title

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Christian Brothers Academy led the local contingent of three area girls golf teams taking part in last Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League tournament at Woodcrest Golf Club, and would rise to the top spot in the standings.

With a team total of 395, the Brothers pulled away from regular-season champion Westhill’s total of 414 as Skaneateles was third with 459. Bishop Grimes finished seventh and Manlius-Pebble Hill was eighth.

Individually, CBA’s Grace Catalano shot a 96, trailing only the 89 from Westhill’s Catherine Dadey, while Hana Kang gave the Brothers a third-place score of 98.

Meredith Sommers and Bella Meade helped clinch it for CBA, each shooting 101 to tie for sixth place as no other Westhill golfer other than Dadey finished in the top nine. MPH’s Amitees Fazeli had a strong showing, too, finishing alone in fourth place by shooting a 99.

This came after CBA beat Cazenovia 200-206 last Tuesday, a close match at Drumlins where Catalano’s 45 trailed the 44 from the Lakers’ Grace Probe, while Meade had 46, matched by two Cazenovia golfers, Claire Marris and Sophie Clancy. Ari DeFrancisco shot 50 and Makenna Schultz had a 59.

Bishop Grimes lost 212-251 to Cazenovia last Monday at Cazenovia Country Club. Ashley Ince and Abby Docos both shot 59, but that trailed three Lakers led by Sophie Clancy’s 42 and Grace Probe’s 49.

When Grimes challenged CBA, the Brothers prevailed 205-276 led by Catalano’s 47. Kang with a 51, edged Meade (53) and Sommers (54) as Ince had a 62 and Althea Simmons a 64 for the Cobras.

MPH faced Cazenovia and Amitees Fazeli shot 44 to equal Probe and Parmees Fazeli added a 45, but no other Trojan was close to that score and it lost, 206-230, to the Lakers. A 202-230 loss to Marcellus followed despite a 44 from Amitees Fazeli and 45 from Parmees Fazeli.

CBA won 190-279 over Chittenango with 47s from Kang and Meade as Catalano and Sommers both finished at 48 and Fuller added a 62.