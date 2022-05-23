ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia baseball splits games in last week of regular season

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Despite a fair amount of ups and downs, the Cazenovia baseball team had mostly done well in the latter stages of the regular season and could prove dangerous for any Section III Class B playoff opponent.

More evidence of the Lakers’ quality was on display in last Tuesday’s 10-0 shutout of Hannibal, where it scored three times in the fourth inning, four times in the sixth and got on the board in ever inning except the second.

Off a poor outing against Westhill May 11, Jack Donlin threw a two-hit, complete-game gem here, striking out seven while also getting two hits at the plate and adding an RBI.

Jack Byrnes was three-for-four as he and A.J. Rothfeld both drove in a pair of runs. Single RBIs also went to Taven Reilley and Logan Nowak as Reilley, Rothfeld, Sully Clarke and Jacob Grevelding had two hits apiece.

When it was Byrnes’ turn to pitch against Bishop Grimes a day later, the Lakers rolled again, topping the Cobras 8-1 for its seventh win in eight games.

Runs in five of the first six innings helped Byrnes, who limited the Cobras to five hits and recorded nine strikeouts (giving him 81 for the season) to overcome issuing five walks.

Byrnes also got two hits at the plate, equaling Donlin, Reilley and Clarke as Donlin and Reilley each contributed a pair of RBIs and Byrnes scored twice.

Seeking another big win Friday against another playoff-bound team, Solvay, the Lakers almost attained it, only to take a 6-5 defeat to the Bearcats.

Cazenovia trailed, 1-0, when it nearly batted around in the top of the third, netting four runs. But Solvay tied it, 4-4, in the bottom of the third and scored twice in the fourth to go in front.

Now down 6-4, the Lakers made it tense in the seventh, getting one run, yet could not force extra innings.

Donlin, pitching four innings, took the loss as he put up a single, double and three RBIs at the plate. Reilley scored twice, but Byrnes was held to one hit as Solvay got two RBIs apiece from Sam Gonzalez and Jonathan Gonzalez-Perez.

Chittenango ran into Homer last Wednesday and lost, 15-5, to the Trojans, who put together a six-run second inning to erase the 5-0 lead the Bears mostly established when it scored four times in the top of the second.

A nine-run fourth inning settled matters, Chittenango still getting RBIs from Ty Kelly, David Bruno, Austin Khammar and Carlos Torres-Carman. Joey Case hit a home run for the Trojans and Tanner Douglass finished with three RBIs.

Then Chittenango lost 11-5 to Marcellus on Friday afternoon, its record falling to 7-10 as an early 4-2 lead disappeared when the Mustangs scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Even with a 7-10 overall record, though, the Bears did make it to the sectional Class B playoffs as a no. 14 seed, and will face no. 3 seed Westhill in the opening round

Meanwhile, Cazenovia drew the no. 8 seed. If the Lakers could beat no. 9 seed Oneida in the opening round, it likely faces a quarterfinal against top seed South Jefferson on Thursday.

Eagle Newspapers

Wildcats’ semifinal win highlights wild sectional action

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Perhaps it’s the break the baseball team has needed for 45 years. Trying to break its long Section III championship drought, the Wildcats claimed a 2-1, eight-inning decision over Baldwinsville in Thursday night’s Class AA semifinal at Onondaga Community College, highlighting a wild set of games for area squads.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS baseball ousted by F-M in sectional Class AA semifinal

SYRACUSE – Perfect against every other opponent it faced during the 2022 season, the Cicero-North Syracuse baseball team found its undoing at the hands of a single, unlikely foe. Fayetteville-Manlius, who only went 6-12 in the regular season, gave the 18-2 Northstars both of its previous defeats late in...
CICERO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill sweeps track and field sectional Class B-1 meets

VERONA – Claiming a Section III championship is always special. Especially when it’s done twice. That’s what the Westhill track and field teams accomplished Thursday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, sweeping both sides of the sectional Class B-1 meet. The girls Warriors had 165 points, nearly double the...
VERONA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

F-M, J-D baseball, CBA softball picks up sectional victories

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Three years ago, the Fayetteville-Manlius baseball emerged from a low seed and a sub-.500 regular season to earn the program’s first-ever Section III championship. The Hornets’ designs for another stunning sectional title run remained alive after Tuesday’s 5-4. eight-inning victory over Utica Proctor in...
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

F-M, J-D boys tennis doubles teams advance to state tournament

UTICA – Area high school boys tennis stars were a big part of the story during the Section III state qualfiying tournament at Utica Parkway Courts. In fact, doubles teams from Fayetteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt led the way, advancing to the finals and, by doing so, securing berths in this weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys tennis trio earns trip to state tournament

CENTRAL NEW YORK – During a busy Tuesday morning and afternoon, the Baldwinsville boys tennis and girls golf teams battled for varying Section III honors. In the case of the boys tennis Bees, it was trying to win at the Section III state qualifying tournament at Utica Parkway Courts, where trips to New York City and berths in next weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships were on the line.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius track teams earn wins at sectional meet

BALDWINSVILLE – Asking the Fayetteville-Manlius track and field teams to rise up past the established regular-season powers in Wednesday’s Section III Class AA championships at Baldwinsville proved too much of an ask. However, the Hornets did enough to pick up 80 points and take third place on the girls side behind Cicero-North Syracuse (178) and […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus, Ludden boys golfers win sectional tournaments

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Over the course of two days early this week, area high school boys and girls golf teams took part in their respective Section III tournaments. Unbeaten in the regular season, Marcellus followed it up by dominating the sectional West spring tournament held last Monday at the Pompey Club, the Mustangs’ team score of 429 well clear of second-place Manlius-Pebble Hill’s 508 in the large-school division.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys lacrosse, baseball Bees advance in sectional playoffs

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Both in the afternoon and evening of a busy Tuesday, two high-profile teams from Baldwinsville inched close to defending their respective Section III titles. In boys lacrosse at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium, B’ville, the top seed, put on another all-around clinic to roar past no. 4 seed Syracuse City 19-2 and earn […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

