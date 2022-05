The Sturgeon Bay High School Class of 2022 will cap its May 28 commencement ceremony with a boat parade. Beginning at approximately 11:20 am, the parade will travel from Madelyn Marina to the Michigan Street bridge, turn left toward the Door County Maritime Museum area, move to the main waterway and then return to Madelyn Marina along the other side of the bay. Members of the public are invited to line the waterways and cheer for the graduates as they pass.

