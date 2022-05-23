Teen who drowned in New Jersey reservoir identified as Eastside High School student

The teenager who drowned after he disappeared while swimming in a New Jersey reservoir has been identified after his body was found Sunday.

A search was launched after 15-year-old Naz'ier Randolph, of Paterson, disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends.

His body was found Sunday morning in Great Notch Reservoir.

Randolph was a student at Eastside High School's School of Information Technology.

"Naz'ier Randolph's death will be felt throughout Eastside High School and his community," Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. "Naz'ier had so much potential, and we all suffer from his loss. I spoke to his mother Sunday evening and offered condolences from myself and on behalf of the district. I ask for everyone to keep Naz'ier's family in your prayers as we try to deal with this tragedy. God bless his family and loved ones."

It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

----------