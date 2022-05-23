ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Teen who drowned in New Jersey reservoir identified as Eastside High School student

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36d3uP_0fnNIJMv00

The teenager who drowned after he disappeared while swimming in a New Jersey reservoir has been identified after his body was found Sunday.

A search was launched after 15-year-old Naz'ier Randolph, of Paterson, disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends.

His body was found Sunday morning in Great Notch Reservoir.

Randolph was a student at Eastside High School's School of Information Technology.

"Naz'ier Randolph's death will be felt throughout Eastside High School and his community," Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. "Naz'ier had so much potential, and we all suffer from his loss. I spoke to his mother Sunday evening and offered condolences from myself and on behalf of the district. I ask for everyone to keep Naz'ier's family in your prayers as we try to deal with this tragedy. God bless his family and loved ones."

ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years

It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 5

Georgia Wright
4d ago

I know his mother,grandmother,aunt and uncles personally, the Randolph family has my sincerest condolences. They are like my own family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
7
Related
New Jersey 101.5

‘It was a disaster’ — 19 dogs rescued from old Paterson, NJ mansion

PATERSON — 19 dogs living in complete filth that were part of a puppy mill were removed from the once palatial Barbour Mansion on Tuesday. Police were called Tuesday to the 5.5-acre estate on 39th Street after a buyer reported seeing a squatter on the property. Officers from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and a representative of the buyer discovered four Dobermans and 15 German shepherds.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#New Jersey#East Side#Swimming#Eastside High School#Ier#Glenfield Middle School
theobserver.com

KPD: Search for missing Belleville man called off after a body is pulled from River; ID of victim has not yet been made

A body was pulled today from the Passaic River, though it is not yet clear whether it’s that of a man reported missing earlier this week. Kearny Police Capt. Timothy Wagner says the Kearny PD were notified May 26 a deceased human body was found at around 11 a.m. on the Newark side of the Passaic River near the Jackson Street Bridge. Newark police are leading the investigation into the recovery.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

4th inmate dies in recent months while in Essex County custody

An inmate died while in custody at Essex County Correctional Facility on Tuesday, county officials said, the fourth person held by the county to die in recent months. The male was found unresponsive at the jail and was pronounced dead at University Hospital, said Phil Alagia, the Essex County chief of staff. Alagia and another county spokesperson declined to offer any more details of what occurred.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy