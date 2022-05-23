Kenneth L. Lawson

Sharon J. McElfresh, age 88, of Marietta, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 5, 1934, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Frank and Florence Frances Secor Sedwick. Sharon was a graduate of Shaw High School in Cleveland and attended secretarial and business colleges in Cleveland. She was employed as secretary to the Dean of Students at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and she did bookkeeping and secretarial work most of her life. She was Baptist by faith. Sharon was a child model who appeared in parades for Halle’s and Higbees Department Stores in Cleveland, and also for dairies and heating companies in northern Ohio. She enjoyed sewing and home decorating, and she was devoted to her family, especially her husband.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO