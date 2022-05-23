Kenneth L. Lawson, age 87 of Londonderry Township passed away on May 22, 2022. He was born on November 2, 1934 in Braxton County, West Virginia to the late Henry Thomas Lawson and Mamie Mae (Boyce) Lawson White. He is also preceded in death by his wife Arlene E. (Hobson) Lawson,...
Sharon J. McElfresh, age 88, of Marietta, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 5, 1934, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Frank and Florence Frances Secor Sedwick. Sharon was a graduate of Shaw High School in Cleveland and attended secretarial and business colleges in Cleveland. She was employed as secretary to the Dean of Students at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and she did bookkeeping and secretarial work most of her life. She was Baptist by faith. Sharon was a child model who appeared in parades for Halle’s and Higbees Department Stores in Cleveland, and also for dairies and heating companies in northern Ohio. She enjoyed sewing and home decorating, and she was devoted to her family, especially her husband.
Mr. James William Richard Hines, 21 of Pleasant City. He was born August 9, 2000 in Cambridge, son of Dylan Hines and Debbie (Huffman) Valentine. A 2019 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, James was currently working at Wal-Mart of Cambridge. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed hanging out with...
She was born April 24, 1936, in Wheeling WV, daughter of the late Walter George Duplaga and Mable E. (Ridgway) Duplaga. Mrs. Mayne was a homemaker. She also had worked for six years at Ohio Bell Telephone Company, where she was a service assistant and supervisor. Wanda was also a concession manager at the Living Word for five years.
Barbara Elaine Denniston, 69 of Formerly of Cambridge, Currently of Anderson, IN. Barbara Elaine Denniston, 69, of Anderson, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday (May 24, 2022) at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born on August 3, 1952, in Dover, Ohio, daughter of the late Gloria (Schrader) Funk and Wilford Funk. Barb married Michael Alan Denniston on June 22, 1974, and they enjoyed 39 years of marriage until Mike’s passing in 2013.
Margaret “Maggie” Parker, 53 of Heath formerly of Zanesville. Margaret “Maggie” A. Parker, 53 of Heath, formerly of Zanesville, died 9:53 PM, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born Wednesday, December 25, 1968, in Columbus, the daughter of...
Lu Ellen Oakley, 67, of Byesville, died Wednesday (May 25, 2022) at Countryview Assisted Living Center, Lore City. She was born February 15, 1955 in Cambridge, daughter of the late James Larrick and Elaine (Eubanks) Larrick. Ms. Oakley was a homemaker. She had attended Meadowbrook High School. She was a...
A Cambridge woman is behind bars in Franklin County following the abduction of a child from Guernsey County. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said they began investigating a report that 27-year-old Anell Dusz had taken her 6-year-old son following a court order by the Guernsey County Juvenile/Probate Court that prohibited her from interfering with custody of the child and his father.
Ann M. Gildow, 68, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 6:24 AM, Saturday, May 21, 2022, following a challenging fight with breast cancer. She was born September 12, 1953, the daughter of Avery D. and Nelle Worstall Carpenter. Ann graduated from Rosecrans High School and continued her education at Ohio University and Zane State College. Her long career in local banking allowed her to work with thousands of people, developing lifelong friendships and focusing on our community. Ann considered her ability to “think outside the box” to help others a valuable asset. Ann has served as Zanesville City Councilwomen at Large for six terms, with the belief that networking and collaboration are integral to progress.
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — She walked out of a casino 15 years ago and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. It’s a case that has baffled investigators for years, and left her family with more questions than answers. But as Target 11 investigator Rick Earle discovered...
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -The Guernsey County Association of Churches in cooperation with the area Salvation Army will be hosting a prayer vigil next Tuesday in wake of the recent shooting tragedy in Texas. The association has invited local leaders to attend this event, as well as area residents to join in a time of reflection and prayer.
BYESVILLE, Ohio – Byesville Rotary awarded $1,000 scholarships to four students graduating from Meadow Brook High School. The scholarships awards are based on a combination of grades, tests scores, references letters and school/community activities. The 2022 awardees are:. Rylee Gress— who attended Buffalo Mid East, plans to attend Ohio...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia. Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, used cut shad bait to catch the fish from a boat Wednesday on the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — One woman is dead and a man is custody in Steubenville, according to Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty. McCafferty says the woman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by the male suspect. The male then allegedly shot and killed the woman, say police. The incident happened on Darlington Avenue […]
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – Belmont County will pay honor to veterans and fallen service officers this Memorial Day weekend. A ‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle ride will make its way through the county. A group of veterans, active military personnel, and supporters riding will get off I-70 by the mall and will go down Route 40 and Main Street. They’ll pass through around 6 p.m. Sunday on their way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D-C.
BARNESVILLE — Recently at a family celebration of life, a new flag, pole, lights and plaque were added to the Barnesville Park in memory of Dr. Don Mayberry. “Dr. Don,” as he was known, served his country in the Army, graduated from OSU dental school where he served the community of Barnesville for over 55 years.
ST. CLAIRSVILLE , Ohio – Belmont College will host a Commercial Driver’s License Truck Driving Academy open house on June 25. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the College’s CDL Training Pad, located on Hammond Connector Road. Attendees will have the...
BARNESVILLE , Ohio – Officials in Barnesville are preparing for the summer and the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Barnesville Village Council learned Monday that the village’s community pool was filled over the weekend and will open to the public on Saturday, May 28. Meanwhile, Mayor Dale Bunting...
