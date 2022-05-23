Westward expansion: Prisma Health buys Lexington surgery center

South Carolina’s largest health system is expanding after acquiring a surgery center in Lexington.

Prisma Health announced it has purchased Moore Orthopaedic Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center at 104 Saluda Pointe Drive in Lexington and will rename it the Prisma Health Orthopedic Surgery Center. The center performs hand, spine, sports and joint outpatient orthopedic surgeries.

The center’s first surgery under Prisma’s ownership was on May 17.

Prisma Health Orthopedic Surgery Center is Prisma Health’s first licensed and accredited ambulatory surgery center, the health system said in a news release. Ambulatory surgery centers perform non-emergency elective surgeries that do not require a hospital admission.

Prisma said the purchase of the center in Lexington is “part of a larger effort to provide services to medically qualified patients at a lower cost” than in a traditional hospital setting.

“ Prisma Health is always striving to bring more healthcare options and services to our communities across the state to help people live healthier lives: more locations, greater access, new physicians and specialists, and advanced technology, all close to home,” Prisma Health Medical Group senior vice president and chief operating officer Beth Tibbs said. “We are excited about the excellent quality and value the surgery center adds to our scope of outpatient services.”

Previously scheduled surgeries at the orthopedic center will proceed as planned, the health system said, adding that the physicians currently operating at the center will continue to do so.

Prisma Health has more than 30,000 employees and operates in 21 counties in South Carolina.