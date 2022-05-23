ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google warns millions to watch out for NEW pop-up – it’s got a dangerous meaning

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6WK5_0fnNHYKN00

GOOGLE is coming down even harder on fraudsters with a new warning you can't miss.

Anyone using the tech giant's chat platform will now see a red pop-up for any suspicious messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKQdq_0fnNHYKN00
Be careful if you see a pop-up like this Credit: Google

The firm is able to detect dubious links and warn you against opening them.

Google already had the feature on Gmail and Google Drive, but now it's been extended to Google Chat as well.

The move is designed to protect people from nasty phishing attacks, which are used by cyber crooks to trick you out of money.

Google's red alert reads: "This invite is suspicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tijVg_0fnNHYKN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V79DD_0fnNHYKN00

"This conversation contains links to known phishing sites that may try to steal your information."

It gives the option to accept the chat anyway or block them.

So if you see the banner, think twice about who is trying to contact you and whether it is genuine.

They have began rolling out across both personal Google accounts and work ones.

It comes after Google recently announced a raft of security upgrades coming to its products.

The company is expanding the use of two-step verification, with a new feature which asks a user to verify themselves on their phone whenever they've signed in elsewhere on the web.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrZeq_0fnNHYKN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmlN7_0fnNHYKN00

Google is also adding a user safety status to apps they use, which will feature a yellow alert icon on their profile picture whenever something is flagged.

Meanwhile, Chrome and Android are set to receive virtual cards that allow shoppers to hide their credit or debit card number when making purchases online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzhJ4_0fnNHYKN00
Changes will be available for personal Google accounts, as well as work ones Credit: Getty
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0fnNHYKN00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 5

Related
TechRadar

5 things you didn't know Google Maps could do

Whether you’re after directions or looking to virtually explore a far-off location, Google Maps has a bunch of useful tools to help you out. But alongside its more obvious features, there are several things that Google Maps can do that you likely had no idea about. From being able to dress up its Pegman mascot in a range of outfits to seeing what a location looked like in the past; here are five things you didn’t know Google Maps could do.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Google Chat#Google Drive
The Veracity Report

Beware Of A New Facebook Scam

Just in the past week, our journalists have encountered this new scam 14 times!. A Screenshot of a Facebook Messenger message between a scammer and one of our reporters.Screen Shot taken by The Veracity Report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Phone Arena

Another phone scam targets Verizon customers

Here's a warning for Verizon subscribers. Actually, this warning is for everyone with a smartphone, a tablet, and even a smartwatch. Yesterday, this writer received a phone call that was allegedly from Verizon Wireless. Even though we missed the call, thanks to Google Assistant's ability to transcribe messages, we could read the message which said, "Dear Verizon Wireless Customer your account have (sic) been suspended for verification to reactivate your account please press one to speak with a customer service representative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
442K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy