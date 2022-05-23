Summer Reading Program Presents the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company “Camp Ocean”

The 30th Annual Montrose Festival will be Memorial Weekend, They are celebrating Montrose’s designation as a Purple Heart City with their theme, “Small Town Big Heart”. Friday evening, the Kids 5K Run at 7:15 p.m. and Adult 5K Run at 8:00 p.m. Saturday starts with breakfast 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the VFW Hall. Baking contest at the Community Building 10:00 a.m. drop off, 11:00 judging. 18th annual car show begins at 9:00 a.m., Bake sale and vendors and crafters in the Community Building at 9:00 a.m. Museum opens at 9:00 a.m. For the kids, Sprinkles the clown will be back, as well as bounce houses, corn boxes, pony rides, petting zoo, train rides and Ted E. Bear Toy Factory. Extreme Video Trailer 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Chicken drop at 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Montrose Jr. Fire Fighters selling hamburgers behind the Community Building. KC Wolf from noon to 2:00 p.m. The announcement of this year’s Home Town Hero is at 12:30. Children’s parade starts at 12:45 p.m. and the grand parade begins at 1:00 p.m. with registration at the Montrose High School 10:00 – 12:30. Following the parade, will the annual Fried Chicken Dinner 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. a pie and wine auction at 2:00, wine tasting 3:00-7:00 and VFW #8820 beer stand 2:00 p.m. Corn Hole tournament at 3:30 p.m. “Members Only Band”, will entertain 9:00 p.m.-midnight. Sunday, softball starts at noon and the Scavenger Hunt at the VFW Hall 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. There will be beer olympics at 5:00 p.m. next to the museum, along with evening entertainment. For updates for events, go their facebook page at “Montrose Missouri Festival”.

