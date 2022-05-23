ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Summer Reading Program Presents the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company “Camp Ocean”

By Radford Media Group
mykdkd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henry County Library is happy to announce that “Camp Ocean” performed by the Traveling Lantern Company is coming to our town! The act will be held at the Clinton High School auditorium on June 18, 2022. The show will begin at 10:30 AM. Mr. Sharky, your...

www.mykdkd.com

Comments / 0

Related
mykdkd.com

The Little Apple (5/25)

The 30th Annual Montrose Festival will be Memorial Weekend, They are celebrating Montrose’s designation as a Purple Heart City with their theme, “Small Town Big Heart”. Friday evening, the Kids 5K Run at 7:15 p.m. and Adult 5K Run at 8:00 p.m. Saturday starts with breakfast 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the VFW Hall. Baking contest at the Community Building 10:00 a.m. drop off, 11:00 judging. 18th annual car show begins at 9:00 a.m., Bake sale and vendors and crafters in the Community Building at 9:00 a.m. Museum opens at 9:00 a.m. For the kids, Sprinkles the clown will be back, as well as bounce houses, corn boxes, pony rides, petting zoo, train rides and Ted E. Bear Toy Factory. Extreme Video Trailer 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Chicken drop at 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Montrose Jr. Fire Fighters selling hamburgers behind the Community Building. KC Wolf from noon to 2:00 p.m. The announcement of this year’s Home Town Hero is at 12:30. Children’s parade starts at 12:45 p.m. and the grand parade begins at 1:00 p.m. with registration at the Montrose High School 10:00 – 12:30. Following the parade, will the annual Fried Chicken Dinner 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. a pie and wine auction at 2:00, wine tasting 3:00-7:00 and VFW #8820 beer stand 2:00 p.m. Corn Hole tournament at 3:30 p.m. “Members Only Band”, will entertain 9:00 p.m.-midnight. Sunday, softball starts at noon and the Scavenger Hunt at the VFW Hall 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. There will be beer olympics at 5:00 p.m. next to the museum, along with evening entertainment. For updates for events, go their facebook page at “Montrose Missouri Festival”.
MONTROSE, GA
mykdkd.com

Business’s Closed For Memorial Day Weekend

The Henry County Water Company and PWSD #3 offices will be closed on Monday, May 30th for Memorial Day. For after-hour emergencies call Central Dispatch at 660-885-5587. Henry County Health Center will be closed Monday, May 30th for Memorial Day. They will re-open on Tuesday, May 31st. The Clinton Community...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
mykdkd.com

The Henry County Health Center Seeking Requests For Proposal For Agency Audit

The audit will be for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024. HCHC employs 14 employees with an annual payroll of $552,000.00. The annual revenue for HCHC is currently $1,215,000.00. HCHC did not require a single audit for CARES funds received. The Health Center receives approximately one-third funding from State and Federal Contracts, another third from Fees for Service, and a final third from county taxes. Proposal deadline: 4:30 pm, Thursday June 30, 2022. Please send all proposals to attention Peggy Bowles at HCHC, 1800 Community Drive, Suite A, Clinton MO. 64735. Henry County Health Center reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Government
mykdkd.com

Women’s Handgun Course

Friday, June 24, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Contact Kyle at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to register for this event. 660-885-7300 during regular business hours. • Thinking about buying a handgun, but not sure if it’s right for me. • Have a handgun, but...
mykdkd.com

Fatal Accident in Henry County

*** FATAL CRASH *** NEXT OF KIN NOTIFIED. TROOP A FATAL CRASH #20, FATALITY #21 FOR 2022. CRASH OCCURRED AS DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE ON WET PAVEMENT. VEHICLE TRAVELLED OFF THE ROADWAY, OVERTURNED AND TWO OCCUPANTS WERE EJECTED. PASSENGER S. JOHNSON WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED ON SCENE BY HENRY COUNTY DEPUTY CORONER PAUL ABBOTT AT 1500 HOURS. ASSISTED BY MSGT R. W. SHAUL /528/.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (5/25)

Shawn M Wood of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 5/24/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Sage Tyler Degraffenreid of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 5/24/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction.
CLINTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy