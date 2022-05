After weeks of continued rising cases of COVID-19, Massachusetts saw a sign of relief last week as weekly cases by test date dipped from the previous week. Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health currently shows 23,287 new positive tests that were administered last week — 3,938 fewer cases than the week before. The 14% drop isn’t much, but it’s the first time in three weeks that numbers went down, rather than up.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO