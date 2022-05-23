Reagan Books Shared With Youngest Readers (photos)

The Erie School Board held its May meeting highlighted by honoring Elementary Principal, Kali Livengood, who was presented an IPA (Illinois Principals Assoc.) Elementary Principal of the Year Award. Spokesperson, Chris Tennyson, Regional Superintendent of schools (ROE#47) attended the meeting to present the honor to Mrs. Livengood. Tennyson also serves as State Director for the Northwest Region of the Illinois Principals Association (IPA) representing 38 school districts over 6 counties. Mr. Tennyson said in his interactions with Livengood he felt “she is always interested in making sure her students and staff have the tools they need to be successful”. Highlights from letters written by coworkers who recommended Livengood were read by Tennyson including, “In the last two years of working through a pandemic, I have never felt more confident for the students at Erie Elementary under the leadership of Mrs. Livengood. She has led and will continue to lead her building to make sure every student learns and demonstrates growth. Kali is an exceptional leader and role model for the school and our community.” Mr. Tennyson closed the presentation saying, “I cannot think of a more deserving principal in our six counties,” as he presented the award to the elementary principal..

ERIE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO