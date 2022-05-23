ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampico, IL

Reagan Books Shared With Youngest Readers (photos)

aroundptown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurators of the Reagan Birthplace Museum recently shared the story of Tampico’s most famous son with the Pre-K and Kindergarten classes at Prophetstown and Tampico Elementary Schools both from memory and in print. Toni Drilling and Joan...

www.aroundptown.com

aroundptown.com

Weekend Events For May 26th -30th

Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. May 28th & 29th Havencrest Castle in Savanna will be offering public tours. Hours are 10 to 4 and the self-guided tours are $25 with veterans and children under 18 at $20.00. Go to the website for tickets and more information –havencrestcastle.com/tours.
SAVANNA, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Legion Post #522 Meets

The Prophetstown American Legion Post #522 met on Monday, May 16, at the Legion Hall in Prophetstown. The members enjoyed a wonderful potluck supper at 6:30 followed by a business meeting. Members discussed final details for the upcoming Memorial Day, May 30th services: Lyndon at 9 AM and Prophetstown at...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Erie CUSD May; Livengood Honored

The Erie School Board held its May meeting highlighted by honoring Elementary Principal, Kali Livengood, who was presented an IPA (Illinois Principals Assoc.) Elementary Principal of the Year Award. Spokesperson, Chris Tennyson, Regional Superintendent of schools (ROE#47) attended the meeting to present the honor to Mrs. Livengood. Tennyson also serves as State Director for the Northwest Region of the Illinois Principals Association (IPA) representing 38 school districts over 6 counties. Mr. Tennyson said in his interactions with Livengood he felt “she is always interested in making sure her students and staff have the tools they need to be successful”. Highlights from letters written by coworkers who recommended Livengood were read by Tennyson including, “In the last two years of working through a pandemic, I have never felt more confident for the students at Erie Elementary under the leadership of Mrs. Livengood. She has led and will continue to lead her building to make sure every student learns and demonstrates growth. Kali is an exceptional leader and role model for the school and our community.” Mr. Tennyson closed the presentation saying, “I cannot think of a more deserving principal in our six counties,” as he presented the award to the elementary principal..
ERIE, IL
aroundptown.com

PAHS Takes Us Clamming

How much do you know about clamming on the Rock River? Whether you think you know everything or like most you’d consider yourself rather lacking on the subject, Fred South, Archivist of the Prophetstown Area Historical Society has more information for you. This time around Mr. South packs numerous...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Tampico Seeking Grant For Additional Infrastructure Project

The Tampico Board of Commissioners agreed to apply for another Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Grant to help subsidize a proposed second phase to line more of the Village’s sewer system during their May 17th meeting. Phase one of the project began a few weeks ago...
TAMPICO, IL
aroundptown.com

Panther Softball Wins Sectional Opener (video)

The 2022 EP Panther softball team won the Co-op’s first sectional game ever Tuesday afternoon defeating Brimfield 2-1 in 8 innings. Jaden Johnson’s clutch 2 out RBI single in the 8th inning scored Aylah Jones from second base putting the Panthers in the championship game Friday afternoon at 4:30.
BRIMFIELD, IL

