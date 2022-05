Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Russia is increasingly trying to “Russify” areas of Ukraine under its control. Russian forces have occupied much of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions since President VLADIMIR PUTIN launched his all-out invasion of the country on Feb. 24. Now there are growing signs that the Kremlin boss is trying to turn them into Russian regions through intensified “Russification” efforts.

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO