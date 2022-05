Here are upcoming events for Wellington. Be sure to mark your calendar and participate in these activities. You’ll have a great time!. The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce announces their Spring Membership Orientation to be held from 8:30 – 9:30 on May 24th at First National Bank at 4100 Harrison Ave. This is a perfect opportunity for new members (or existing members who want to network and welcome newcomers) to learn about their membership benefits and meet the Chamber Board of Directors. Cinnamon Decadence will provide warm cinnamon rolls to go with the coffee being served.

