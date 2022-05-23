Arrested: Louisiana business owner reportedly fires gun at customer

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted a former Lafayette Police Officer and declined to indict two others, in three separate incidents. Marvin Martin was indicted on charges of second-degree battery and malfeasance in office in connection with an incident involving Jonathan Alvey, who has filed suit against Martin and Lafayette in federal court. The suit alleges that a Lafayette Police officer violated his civil rights in April 2021 by beating him in a parking lot. The officer, identified in the suit as Marvin Martin, is alleged to be a former UL football player and much larger than the plaintiff.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO