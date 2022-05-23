ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Arrested: Louisiana business owner reportedly fires gun at customer

By Seth Linscombe
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia business owner is in jail after a verbal altercation with a customer leads to him allegedly firing shots. According to the New Iberia...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 1

Related
brproud.com

Suspect accused of burglarizing vehicles in Livingston Parish subdivision arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest related to vehicle burglaries in South Haven Subdivision. Authorities said the subdivision was targeted earlier in May. The sheriff’s office said the investigation led detectives to Lemonwood Drive in Baton Rouge where the suspect, Trayvon Maloid, 23, was found.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Ponchatoula Police arrest woman found with stolen vehicle, drugs

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department has booked a Greenwell Springs woman after she was allegedly found with a stolen vehicle and drugs. The police received a call on Monday afternoon from a rental car company in Baton Rouge about a stolen vehicle that was pinging at an address on N. 12th Street in Ponchatoula. Officers verified that the vehicle was in fact stolen and was able to locate it at the given address.
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
New Iberia, LA
brproud.com

VIDEO: Truck crashes into local apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the scene of a crash overnight at Sherwood Meadows Dr. and North Harrells Ferry Rd. In the video, you can see that a truck appears to have crashed into Sherwood Meadows Apartments. This a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Murder suspect found guilty for 2019 slaying

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Thibodaux man charged with second degree murder in 2019 was convicted as charged by Lafourche Parish jury May 26, 2022. 30-year old John Paul Washington was arrested by the Thibodaux Police Department after an investigation revealed...
THIBODAUX, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Aggravated Assault
brproud.com

Garden District residents in shock after string of armed robberies

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents in the Garden District are looking over their shoulders after a string of robberies. “I couldn’t believe it was only two houses down and across the street from me,” said Kristen Macmurdo, a Garden District resident. Marty Johnson says she saw...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating string of brazen muggings in Garden District

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a series of brazen armed robberies in and around the Garden District that police believe are connected. "I basically was on my way home from work, and someone tried to run me off the road. I stopped the car, got out of the car, and four people got out of the car," one neighbor recalled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
stmarynow.com

Speeding stop results in arrest of murder suspect

A speeding stop by a St. Mary deputy near Berwick led to the arrest Tuesday of a man wanted on murder and attempted murder charges in New Orleans. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 28 complaints and made these arrests:
BERWICK, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette rape suspect arrested on Evangeline Thruway after police pursuit

A rape suspect was arrested following a chase by Lafayette police officers on Wednesday. Leroy Sampy, 42, was wanted on active warrants for second-degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated battery. Sampy was arrested around 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of SE Evangeline Thruway after fleeing officers in a vehicle and a subsequent chase, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Former LPD officer indicted; grand jury declines charges on two others

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted a former Lafayette Police Officer and declined to indict two others, in three separate incidents. Marvin Martin was indicted on charges of second-degree battery and malfeasance in office in connection with an incident involving Jonathan Alvey, who has filed suit against Martin and Lafayette in federal court. The suit alleges that a Lafayette Police officer violated his civil rights in April 2021 by beating him in a parking lot. The officer, identified in the suit as Marvin Martin, is alleged to be a former UL football player and much larger than the plaintiff.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

LPSO searching for Walker woman last seen Wednesday morning

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old Walker woman last seen Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Valencia “Judy” Pool. She is described by authorities as five-foot-seven, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. LPSO says she was wearing glasses, dark jeans, and a black shirt with the word “FLAWLESS.”
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

APSO: Man arrested after domestic dispute

BAYOU L’OURSE (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriff Department reports the arrest of Herbert J. Fontenot, Jr. on felony charges of a domestic incident from December 23, 2021. Sheriff Leland Falcon says deputies were dispatched to the family’s home and got in contact with the victim of the complaint....
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy