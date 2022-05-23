ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

JIF peanut butter recall: 49 different types were recalled – here’s the full list

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
We’ve got more bad news for peanut butter fans. After the Skippy recall from early April, you should be aware of a massive JIF peanut butter recall.

The company has recalled 49 different types of JIF peanut butter after discovering traces of Salmonella during testing. That’s a bacteria that health agencies routinely test for, as it can cause severe illnesses that can be fatal in some groups of people.

JIF peanut butter recall

J. M. Smucker Co. announced the peanut butter recall a few days ago. An updated press release is available at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company recalled 49 different peanut butter products, which are all listed in the announcement. J. M. Smucker sold the peanut butter nationwide. We’ve also included the full list at the end of this article.

The products in the recall have lot codes between 1274425 – 2140425. You’ll find the code next to the best-if-used-by date. The JIF website also includes a page for the peanut butter recall, where you’ll find more identifying information for each JIF brand.

The recalled products have a shelf-life between 12 to 24 months, which means you definitely want to check your pantry as soon as possible for any JIF peanut butter you might have at home.

J. M. Smucker doesn’t mention any cases of illness related to the JIF peanut butter recall. Nor is it clear how the Salmonella contamination was discovered. But the company says it’s coordinating a thorough investigation with the FDA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtvoT_0fnNFReM00
JIF peanut butter recall: Label example. Image source: FDA

Why Salmonella is dangerous

Eating products that contain Salmonella can trigger an illness called salmonellosis. The infection will lead to digestive systems that aren’t specific. You might experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain. Fever is also a common symptom. Since the symptoms are the same as so many other ailments, testing is required to diagnose the illness properly.

Healthy people who get salmonellosis from eating the peanut butter in the JIF recall will likely recover after a few days just by staying hydrated. But the infection can be fatal to young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems.

Moreover, infection with Salmonella can lead to significant complications. The bacteria can reach the bloodstream, where it’ll cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpVIj_0fnNFReM00
JIF peanut butter recall: Identifying information on the label. Image source: FDA

What you should do

J. M. Smucker urges customers who own any of the 49 JIF peanut butter types in the recall to dispose of them immediately.

The FDA recall announcement only features the two product images, which are shown above. That’s enough to highlight the placement of identifying markers. But, again, the company recalled 49 products, and they come in different shapes and sizes. They also might feature other label designs.

The company says on its website that it is committed to reimbursing affected customers. You will want to check out the recall press release for contact information. You’ll find it at this link, and we’ve included the entire list down below.

Also, if you think you’ve experienced symptoms connected to the consumption of JIF peanut butter from the recall, you should contact your doctor.

Full list of JIF peanut butter from the recall

Description UPC

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150007565

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008026

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008051

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150021889

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024114

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024136

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024137

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024143

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024163

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024170

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024174

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024182

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024307

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024321

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024404

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024540

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545

JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024548

JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025499

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025542

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025565

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150025578

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150092100

JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024094

JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024095

JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024141

JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 5150024402

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024090

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024091

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025524

