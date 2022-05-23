Top-Spec Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M To Cause Bidding War On PCarmarket

You might remember the 488, yeah this is faster.

Ferrari has made some of the modern world's fastest cars in the last 20 years. Some of these models include the Ferrari Enzo, 812 SuperFast, and 488 which all use a unique style and race-tested performance to draw attention to the brand’s success on the track. It should come as no surprise that Italy’s favorite car manufacturer has been ahead of its time since the beginning, constantly trying to innovate. That's why it is so incredible to see a car like this 2009 Ferrari Scuderia 16M and examine what made it so game changing in the world of global automotive manufacturing.

First you must see the insane powerhouse which blasts this vehicle past its competitors with speed and style. Often regarded as one of the best sounding engines ever made, this 4.3-liter V8 engine was designed to embody the flamboyant nature of the company. While other builders were using higher cylinder-count engines that made less power, Ferrari saw the importance of a V8. This allowed the car to beat Lamborghinis, Maseratis, and even competitors from other nations. When driving this car, you had better hold on tight because this V8 is pushing out 503 horsepower to the wheels which is a hefty number even when compared to newer supercars today.

Weighing in at around 200 lbs less than the standard Ferrari F430 Spider, this incredibly powerful car is a violent ride. This is contrasted beautifully by the tastefully crafted exterior which reflects a smooth and sleek sports car. Transferring all of that power is a very unique F1 SuperFast 2 automated manual transmission. Of course, this is something you don't see every day which is exactly what makes the car such a desirable performance car for any enthusiast with passion for racing culture. Finally, you have the convertible top which makes this car even better as you can feel the wind on your face as you rocket to nearly 200 miles per hour. This is a scary but fun thought for sure which is why it takes a special individual to own this incredible Italian supercar.

