Clinton, MO

First Clinton Community Tennis Tournament Was a Success

By Radford Media Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinton’s first ever Community Tennis Tournament took place on Thursday, May 19th and Friday May 20th. The tournaments took place...

CIS Summer School Dates and Times

Clinton Intermediate School Summer School students will not get a letter about Summer School. They are to meet in the gym at the Clinton Middle School at 8:00A.M. on the first day. Students will meet their teachers at that time and go to their classrooms. Summer School is held at Clinton Middle School from 8:00A.M.-2:30P.M., June 1st-30th. Doors at CMS will open at 7:45A.M. daily. Breakfast & Lunch are provided free of charge to all students attending Summer School. Please call CIS office at 885-3179 with any questions.
CLINTON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missouri State Fair Bud Stage Talent Line Up Set

A lot of familiar acts will be hitting the Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair this summer. Some of the familiar acts include The Nace Brothers, Dirt Road Addiction, Clay Clear Band, Supermatics, and Mad Hoss Jackson. 2022 Bud Stage Lineup for the Missouri State Fair. The Nace Brothers...
SEDALIA, MO
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH, TWO-OUT GRAND SLAM LIFTS CAIRO OVER MUSTANGS

Cairo led after only one pitch of the Class 1 state quarterfinal-round baseball game against Northwest of Hughesville on Wednesday, but it was the last pitch of the game. The Bearcats’ Gage Wilson hit a two-out grand slam home run in the bottom of the seventh, enabling Cairo to end the Mustangs’ season, stunning the top-ranked team in the state 7-6.
CAIRO, MO
It Used to Take 7 Hours to Go From Warrensburg to Clinton

It takes about 35-40 minutes to hop on Missouri 13 and go from Warrensburg to Clinton, but back in the day, it was an all-day journey. The Warrensburg and Clinton Stage Line departed Warrensburg at 7:00 AM every morning for the journey to Clinton. And if you were looking to go the other way, you were going to have to be a very early riser, because that service departed Clinton at 4:00 AM every morning so people could connect with all trains of the Pacific Railroad going east and west. According to their advertisement in the July 4, 1886 edition of the Warrensburg Journal that's been posted by the Johnson Country Missouri Historical Society on their Facebook page.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Clinton, MO
Success, MO
Clinton, MO
Missouri artist’s flag mural draws big reaction online

CONCORDIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Driving along I-70 in central Missouri, many wouldn’t give a small town like Concordia a second glance. But for one artist, it’s just his latest canvas. Artist Ray Harvey has spent the last 30 years of his life transforming downtowns into travel destinations by...
CONCORDIA, MO
History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Aaron Hunt
The Little Apple (5/25)

The 30th Annual Montrose Festival will be Memorial Weekend, They are celebrating Montrose’s designation as a Purple Heart City with their theme, “Small Town Big Heart”. Friday evening, the Kids 5K Run at 7:15 p.m. and Adult 5K Run at 8:00 p.m. Saturday starts with breakfast 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the VFW Hall. Baking contest at the Community Building 10:00 a.m. drop off, 11:00 judging. 18th annual car show begins at 9:00 a.m., Bake sale and vendors and crafters in the Community Building at 9:00 a.m. Museum opens at 9:00 a.m. For the kids, Sprinkles the clown will be back, as well as bounce houses, corn boxes, pony rides, petting zoo, train rides and Ted E. Bear Toy Factory. Extreme Video Trailer 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Chicken drop at 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Montrose Jr. Fire Fighters selling hamburgers behind the Community Building. KC Wolf from noon to 2:00 p.m. The announcement of this year’s Home Town Hero is at 12:30. Children’s parade starts at 12:45 p.m. and the grand parade begins at 1:00 p.m. with registration at the Montrose High School 10:00 – 12:30. Following the parade, will the annual Fried Chicken Dinner 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. a pie and wine auction at 2:00, wine tasting 3:00-7:00 and VFW #8820 beer stand 2:00 p.m. Corn Hole tournament at 3:30 p.m. “Members Only Band”, will entertain 9:00 p.m.-midnight. Sunday, softball starts at noon and the Scavenger Hunt at the VFW Hall 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. There will be beer olympics at 5:00 p.m. next to the museum, along with evening entertainment. For updates for events, go their facebook page at “Montrose Missouri Festival”.
MONTROSE, GA
Here are 12 Things to Do in Kansas City This Summer

Ask any Kansas Citian what to do over the summer and you’ll likely hear classic answers, such as going to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Union Station, Kansas City Zoo, or Worlds and Oceans of Fun. Those are all fantastic options for the lazy days of summer, so we decided to dig a little deeper to find happenings that will even keep longtime Kansas Citians busy with new experiences all summer long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Italian Sausage Co. serves housemade sausage and serious sandwiches in Gladstone, Missouri

On North Oak Trafficway sits a tiny storefront in a quiet strip center dotted with picnic tables with large green umbrellas where people are eating lunch – because there is no room to sit down inside. That’s how you know the food is good at The Italian Sausage Co., a mini-Italian market, East Coast deli and handmade sausage counter in Gladstone, Missouri, just 15 minutes from Downtown Kansas City.
GLADSTONE, MO
Business’s Closed For Memorial Day Weekend

The Henry County Water Company and PWSD #3 offices will be closed on Monday, May 30th for Memorial Day. For after-hour emergencies call Central Dispatch at 660-885-5587. Henry County Health Center will be closed Monday, May 30th for Memorial Day. They will re-open on Tuesday, May 31st. The Clinton Community...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Free Trip Tuesday to Margaritaville Lake Resort at The Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS – It’s Free Trip Tuesday, brought to you by Ryan Kelley, The Home Loan Expert. On Tuesday, May 24, you could win a trip for four to Margaritaville Lake Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks. It includes a three-night stay, 18 holes of golf, horseback rides, and much more. The winner will also get admission to the Big Surf Waterpark, the Jolly Mon Indoor Water Park, and Bridal Cave.
LIFESTYLE
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, May 24th, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- Two southwest Missouri women face up to six months in federal prison for taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, riot at the U-S Capitol. The U-S Justice Department reports Cara Hentschel of Battlefield and Mahailya Pryer of Springfield pleaded guilty last week to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Hentschel and Pryer admitted to entering the U-S Capitol and walking around for around 12 minutes before leaving.
MISSOURI STATE

