Group packs experiential learning and connection building into an impactful week. “For me, the trip was amazing,” says political science and history major Emily Abramczyk, ’24, of her recent Sleight Leadership Fellows Program experience in Detroit. “Through the Sleight trip, I spent a week with other Albion College students learning about the importance of leadership and public policy implementations helping to revitalize the city,” she says.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO