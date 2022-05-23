ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Rally to empower New York’s nail salon workers

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXekD_0fnNEeHY00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On May 24 at noon, nail technicians from across New York will rally alongside Senator Jessica Ramos, Assemblymember Harry Bronson, and community allies at the Albany Capitol Building to demand state lawmakers pass the Nail Salon Minimum Standards Council Act . This landmark legislation would protect New York’s nail salon workers.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The Nail Salon Minimum Standards Council Act, introduced in January by Senator Ramos and Assemblymember Bronson, would give workers the ability to collaborate with government and small business owners on new baseline health, safety, and wage standards across the industry. The Nail Salon Minimum Standards Council Act , would create two bodies to advance new minimum standards across New York’s nail salon industry.

A report from the IRL Worker Institute at Cornell University showed nail salon workers continuously suffer from dangerous working conditions, low pay, and exploitation across the state. Cornell University’s report represents the first-ever academic study of New York’s nail salon industry.

Albany man stabbed in domestic-related incident

While workers continue to push for the immediate passage of this bill, they plan to meet with lawmakers following Tuesday’s presser to build awareness around this innovative bill while urging lawmakers to prioritize the legislation in the next session. Nail salon workers will continue organizing to build power ahead of the next legislative session as they have taken to the streets and to the media to share their experiences and by laying the foundation for change in the industry.

The Nail Salon Minimum Standards Council Act:

  • A permanent council of workers, employers, and elected officials will come together to recommend new minimum labor standards that will apply across the state.
  • An independent committee of economic experts will devise a new, fair minimum pricing model for nail services that will combat and support a sustainable industry in which every operator has the resources necessary to comply with improved standards.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

‘American Pickers’ wants collectors in New York

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A popular History Channel antique show is shooting in New York later this summer, and the crew is looking for the right subject, possibly in the Capital Region. “American Pickers” posted to Facebook: “If you or someone you know has a large collection, we want to hear from you!” The […]
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Salon#Capitol Building#The Irl Worker Institute#Cornell University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NEWS10 ABC

Military pilots find love in the air

May is Military Appreciation Month and to mark the occasion we're sharing a local love story that gives new meaning to the phrase “love is in the air.” Guilderland native Sarah Daughtry's path to becoming a Blackhawk helicopter pilot took her from the Capital Region to flight school in Alabama. The funny thing about love is - it tends to find you when you least expect it!
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Construction suspension on NYS highways

Governor Hochul announced that temporary lane closure for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended from May 27 at 6:00 a.m. to May 31 at 6:00 a.m. to ease travel throughout Memorial Day weekend.
TRAFFIC
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy