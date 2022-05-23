ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA Lucy mission observes a total lunar eclipse

By Southwest Research Institute
 4 days ago

The NASA Lucy mission, led by Principal Investigator Dr. Hal Levison of Southwest Research Institute, successfully observed the May 2022 total lunar eclipse from a unique vantage point 64 million miles (100 million km) from the Earth. For a few hours on May 15, the Earth cast its shadow...

Digital Trends

NASA astronaut offers glimpse inside new Starliner capsule

NASA astronaut Bob Hines has given interested earthlings their first look inside Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which docked with the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time on Friday, May 20. The spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday in its second crewless flight test (OFT-2)...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
#Solar Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Lunar Eclipse#The Johns Hopkins Univ
Phys.org

Astrophysics student discovers link between global warming and locally unstable weather

Climate change gives rise to more unstable weather, local droughts and extreme temperature records, but a coherent theory relating local and global climate is still under active development. Now a Danish astrophysics student at the Niels Bohr Institute used a mathematical approach to unveil how global temperature increase engenders locally unstable weather on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Why haven't we discovered co-orbital exoplanets? Tides may offer a possible answer

In our solar system, there are several thousand examples of co-orbital objects: bodies that share the same orbit around the sun or a planet. The Trojan asteroids are such an example. We have not yet observed any similar co-orbitals in extrasolar systems, despite discovering more than 5,000 exoplanets. In a new study published in Icarus by Anthony Dobrovolskis, SETI Institute, and Jack Lissauer, NASA Ames Research Center, the authors theorize that some Trojan exoplanets form, but the ones that are large and on short-period orbits (and thus relatively easy to detect) are typically forced out of shared orbit by tides. They collide with either their star or their giant planet when that happens.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How the universe got its magnetic field

When we look out into space, all of the astrophysical objects that we see are embedded in magnetic fields. This is true not only in the neighborhood of stars and planets, but also in the deep space between galaxies and galactic clusters. These fields are weak—typically much weaker than those of a refrigerator magnet—but they are dynamically significant in the sense that they have profound effects on the dynamics of the universe. Despite decades of intense interest and research, the origin of these cosmic magnetic fields remains one of the most profound mysteries in cosmology.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Largest asteroid to approach Earth in 2022 will zoom past our planet this week

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid measuring more than a mile long will zoom past Earth this week, the largest asteroid expected to get relatively close to our planet in 2022. The asteroid, named 1989 JA, is estimated to be 1.1 miles long, or 5,905 feet, according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies. For reference, the asteroid is twice the size of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Secrets of thymus formation revealed

The thymus is a crucial organ of the immune system. In the thymus, the well-known T cells mature: As killer cells, they recognize and destroy virus-infected or malignant cells, and as so-called helper T cells they assist the body in antibody formation. In the last decades, Thomas Boehm's research group at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg has identified the genetic switches required for T cell maturation in the thymus.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Early urbanism found in the Amazon

More than 20 years ago, Dr. Heiko Prümers from the German Archaeological Institute and Prof. Dr. Carla Jaimes Betancourt from the University of Bonn, at that time a student in La Paz, began archaeological excavations on two "mounds" near the village of Casarabe in Bolivia. The Mojos Plains is a southwestern fringe of the Amazon region. Even though the savannah plain, which flooded several months a year during rainy season, does not encourage permanent settlement, there are still many visible traces of the time before Spanish colonization at the beginning of the 16th century. Next to the "mounds," these traces include mainly causeways and canals that often lead for kilometers in a dead straight line across the savannahs.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Blind cave creatures light the way towards further understanding of human traits with DNA

In watery underground caverns, there are creatures that live in an eternal midnight. Over the course of generations, these animals have adapted to their isolated and unique environments, and scientists believe their pasty skin and blind eyes may hold secrets to evolution––and to genetic adaptations that could cast light on longevity, surviving starvation, and eye diseases in humans.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

NOAA hurricane forecast 2022: Up to 21 named storms possible; as many as 10 hurricanes could form

Federal forecasters expect yet another busy Atlantic hurricane season in 2022: As many as 10 hurricanes forming, meteorologists said Tuesday. The season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. An average season typically spawns seven hurricanes and peaks in August and September. If predictions hold true, it will be a record seventh consecutive year of above-normal activity.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

What the Voyager space probes can teach humanity about immortality and legacy

Voyager 1 is the farthest human-made object from Earth. After sweeping by Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, it is now almost 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth in interstellar space. Both Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, carry little pieces of humanity in the form of their Golden Records. These messages in a bottle include spoken greetings in 55 languages, sounds and images from nature, an album of recordings and images from numerous cultures, and a written message of welcome from Jimmy Carter, who was U.S. president when the spacecraft left Earth in 1977.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Study of North Pacific 'garbage patch' shows abundance of neuston organisms

A team of researchers from the U.K. and the U.S. has found that in addition to human garbage, the North Pacific "garbage patch" also has an abundance of neuston organisms. In their paper posted on the bioRxiv site, the group describes their study of material in the patch of sea and what sorts of creatures they found living in it.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

How plate tectonics, mountains and deep-sea sediments have maintained Earth's 'Goldilocks' climate

For hundreds of millions of years, Earth's climate has warmed and cooled with natural fluctuations in the level of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the atmosphere. Over the past century, humans have pushed CO₂ levels to their highest in 2 million years—overtaking natural emissions—mostly by burning fossil fuels, causing ongoing global warming that may make parts of the globe uninhabitable.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

A good defect? Researchers discover helicoidal screw dislocations in layered polymers

Dr. Edwin L. Thomas, professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and a team of researchers from Texas A&M University and Yonsei University have recently discovered a helicoidal-shaped defect in layered polymers, uncovering how solvents can diffuse through layers and produce color changes. This research was recently published...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

How the world's most active volcano was born

A new international study led by Monash University has described for the first time what may have triggered the birth of Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in Hawaii. Located along the south eastern shore of Hawaii, Kilauea is estimated to be between 210,000 and 280,000 years old and to have emerged above sea level approximately 100,000 years ago.

