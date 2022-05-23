ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

What’s Driving You Crazy? – An update on the mystery poles on The Las Vegas Strip

By Nathan Tannenbaum
8newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An update on those mystery poles in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip near the “Welcome To Las Vegas” sign. Full disclosure: I have not done anywhere near the research that news anchor John Langeler...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 6

Julie Bonaparte Prior
4d ago

Why doesn’t anyone do anything for the Senior People? All you see is there giving out shoes to the kids, feeding the homeless, helping the Vets, building playground, getting baby stuff. Nothing for us Senior. For 2 years where I live did nothing for the holidays!!! Are we becoming forgotten??? If it wasn’t for us Senior,,,,you wouldn’t be here. Lol.

Reply(2)
3
Related
TheStreet

New Casino Brings Las Vegas Strip Another Iconic Brand

Las Vegas has a lot of legends. It's hard to imagine that Wayne Newton or Carrot Top would reach iconic superstar status anywhere else. The city also boasts lots of legendary names, like Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, and less-savory characters like Bugsy Siegel. Sin City also has its share...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Traffic
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KDWN

Vegas casinos get big April boost from conventions & international visitors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas airport and state casino revenue reports show that gambling continued a 14-month hot streak in April, and a return of international flights boosted travel nearly to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago. The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday the more than $1 billion that casinos statewide reported winning last month represented the best April ever for the state, Clark County and the Las Vegas Strip. Reid International Airport reported Wednesday it tallied almost 4.26 million arriving and departing passengers last month. That was just below the 4.28 million travelers the airport handled in April 2019.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction starts next week on $900M high-rise in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first residential high-rise in the Las Vegas valley since the Great Recession breaks ground next week and it’s not on the Strip, it’s in Henderson. The skyline of Henderson will soon look much different with two towers rising in MacDonald Highlands. The...
HENDERSON, NV
TheStreet

Support Grows to Save a Las Vegas Strip Icon Set for Demolition

Las Vegas icons come and go. Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack -- once synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip -- have become relics of the past, fondly remembered by many but most certainly not the type of entertainment Sin City offers today. Perhaps DJs like Tiesto Zedd, and Calvin Harris who entertain huge crowds as resident DJs on the Strip now will one day seem as outdated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Strip#Poles#The Strip#Driving#Klas#Traffic8 8newsnow Com
KTNV

Las Vegas commuters advised to plan for heavy traffic over Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Transportation officials are urging Southern Nevada residents to prepare for traffic and travel delays ahead of Memorial Day weekend. An estimated 39.2 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. That represents an increase of 8.3% over the numbers seen in 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

An old Las Vegas pizza favorite returns in a new spot

Anthony Milo owned the supremely popular Dal Italia pizzeria on Flamingo Road from 1993 through 2011, a neighborhood favorite and a hot spot for students at nearby Chaparral High School. He even served slices for lunch at Chap in the ’90s. Milo sold the shop and opened one Downtown...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
vegas24seven.com

The City of North Las Vegas Breaks Ground on New North Las Vegas Police Department Area Command Police Station

NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE DEPARTMENT AREA COMMAND POLICE STATION. The City of North Las Vegas broke ground Wednesday on a new police station, the North Central Area Command. The facility in the Villages at Tule Springs master planned community is being built as a public-private partnership between the City of North Las Vegas and DR Horton and is expected to open in May 2023.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Barbecue in Las Vegas

Barbecue can be a touchy subject in Las Vegas. Conversations usually begin with "Vegas never had good barbecue until…" and then debates erupt over how to finish the sentence. Some restaurants earn equal amounts of praise and complaints. Others are automatically discarded for trite reasons (like being on the Strip, for example). So where to begin? While barbecue menus may look similar to the casual observer, the low-and-slow style of smoking meats leaves little room for error. A good operation requires the expertise of a seasoned pitmaster and well-crafted side dishes. A heavy dose of charm doesn't hurt either. Ready to form an opinion of your own? Check out the following restaurants to see how the barbecue scene is booming in Las Vegas. Hit one of these spots before exploring all the fun things to do in Sin City this summer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Rail Explorers Las Vegas Announces New Summer Tours Schedule Beginning June 4

Guests enjoy the Super Soaker Round-Up Tour on Rail Explorers in Boulder City, Nevada. (Photo Courtesy of Rail Explorers USA) Rail Explorers®, the year-round, all-ages, outdoor-adventure attraction featuring pedal-assist rail bikes fitted with the REX Propulsion System, will offer tours five days a week beginning June 4. All rides start at the Nevada State Railroad Museum and continue for an 8-mile roundtrip excursion to Railroad Pass where guests may relax in the signature red Adirondack chairs. All tours include free museum entry.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy