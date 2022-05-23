ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley schools reinstate mask mandate

By Will Tran
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMr00_0fnNEPzX00

BERKELEY ( KRON ) – More than 9,000 kids in the Berkeley Unified School District will once again be forced to mask up whenever they’re inside.

COVID-19 cases are surging again. There were 107 COVID cases reported within the school district last week.

The school district decided it won’t take any chances, especially with the amount of substitute teachers already stretched thin and graduation just a couple weeks away. District leaders decided to reinstate the mask mandate hoping to end the school year strong.

Watch KRON4 News Online

Administrators will try to meet online and they will also see if they can move any indoor activity outdoors if it’s possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland parents, allies plan to ‘liberate’ Parker Elementary school

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Parents of Parker Elementary School students and their allies are planning to assume control of the Oakland school starting Wednesday evening on the last day of school in the Oakland Unified School District, organizers said. Following outcries over the last three months about the district’s consolidation plan, which will affect Parker […]
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Kids rally to keep beloved 5th grade teacher at Cragmont

Students and parents held a demonstration outside Cragmont Elementary Wednesday morning to protest the departure of Kemal Stewart, a beloved fifth grade teacher whose position was cut after the school’s enrollment dropped by 60 students in the last two years. While Stewart was offered a job at another school...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Government
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
KRON4 News

Security at Bay Area schools boosted following Texas shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of the Texas school shooting that took the lives of over a dozen children and their two teachers, schools throughout the Bay Area are bolstering security around campuses. In the East Bay, parents and students will see more sheriff’s deputies around schools as local law enforcement looks […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Swastika, ‘Hitler’ markings found at Piedmont HS

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating after a swastika and ‘Hitler markings’ were found at Piedmont High School. The markings were found in the area behind PHS’ Binks-Rawlings Gymnasium. Police did not release images of them. Piedmont police said it will increase security in and around the school “out of an abundance of caution.” […]
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

California moves toward allowing lawsuits over illegal guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hours after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, California senators on Tuesday approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the bill as a gibe to the U.S. Supreme Court […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Covid
KRON4 News

SF Pink Triangle will sparkle again for Pride Month

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An enormous pink triangle will illuminate the arrival of Pride Month and shine from June 1 to June 30 on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. This year’s acre-sized LED art installation is the latest iteration of the Pink Triangle project. The annual project was started in 1996 by Patrick Carney. In […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Gun, ammo found in 2nd grader’s desk at California school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grader’s desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought a weapon, officials said. The incident occurred Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a statement to families. […]
KRON4 News

VTA to hold vigil 1 year after mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Texas mass shooting comes nearly one year since the VTA rail yard mass shooting in San Jose. On May 26, 2021, nine people were killed after a disgruntled employee open fired. Thursday, residents plan on having a candlelight vigil here for the victims starting at 6:30 a.m. They will […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KRON4 News

Vigil to mourn victims in Texas school shooting

(BCN) – Two days before the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a transit center in San Jose, another mass shooting — this one Tuesday at a Texas elementary school that ended the lives of 21 people — is capturing the attention and aggravation of local officials. A vigil is scheduled Wednesday in Foster […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police: LGBTQ youth nonprofit was evacuated after bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – LYRIC, a nonprofit that focuses on servicing LGBTQ youth in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, announced it evacuated twice in the past month due to threatening voice mail messages, including a bomb threat. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed the news to KRON4 on Thursday. The most recent evacuation was Monday, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Foster City community honors lives lost in mass shootings

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Community members in the Bay Area are honoring the lives lost in Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, TX. A vigil was held Wednesday night in Foster City’s Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park. Shikha Hamilton with Brady United Against Gun Violence organized the event to create a space where people can […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area lawmakers react to Texas school shooting

(KRON) — Bay Area lawmakers are reacting to a Texas elementary school shooting that left 14 children and one teacher dead, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “14 more children have been murdered–their families & communities devastate–because of our nation’s refusal to stop the tidal wave of easy-to-get mass killing machines,” said California State Sen. […]
TEXAS STATE
KRON4 News

SF leaders propose millions to get to zero HIV infections

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed and two city supervisors announced a $3 million increase in funding for the San Francisco Department of Public Health to support its goal of significantly decreasing new HIV infections and deaths. New human immunodeficiency virus diagnoses in the city have declined to record low numbers: 131 diagnoses in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

‘May gray’ is on the way for Bay Area

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s microclimates were in full effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures shot up to triple digits in the East Bay and dropped down to the 50’s along the coast. KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez said there was a 48-degree...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Refugio Garcia

City of Alameda launches new parking enforcement program to alleviate traffic, increase parking

(Bethany Clarke/Getty Images) Alameda launches new parking program to enforcement compliance. The City of Alameda has launched a new parking program aimed at enforcing driver’s compliance with parking and traffic rules around the island. The program also includes transferring the responsibility of enforcement from city police to Alameda’s public works department, East Bay Times reports.
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy