Berkeley schools reinstate mask mandate

BERKELEY ( KRON ) – More than 9,000 kids in the Berkeley Unified School District will once again be forced to mask up whenever they’re inside.

COVID-19 cases are surging again. There were 107 COVID cases reported within the school district last week.

The school district decided it won’t take any chances, especially with the amount of substitute teachers already stretched thin and graduation just a couple weeks away. District leaders decided to reinstate the mask mandate hoping to end the school year strong.

Administrators will try to meet online and they will also see if they can move any indoor activity outdoors if it’s possible.

