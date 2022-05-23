ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18YO wanted for homicide of 13-year-old boy in Euclid

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
An 18-year-old man is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy on Zeman Avenue in Euclid in December 2021, according to a news release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Leroy Billips, 18, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Euclid Police Department for the homicide of a 13-year-old boy back in December 2021 near East 260th in Euclid.

Billips is accused of the drive-by shooting that killed 13-year-old Maurco Toler.

News 5 spoke to Anita Deal in December 2021 after she lost her third son, Maurco, to gun violence.

Euclid mother loses third son to gun violence in just 4 years

Billips is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing about 174 pounds.
He was last known to be living in the Euclid and Cleveland, Ohio areas.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.

RELATED: Euclid mother loses third son to gun violence in just 4 years

Comments / 7

Youeverknow
4d ago

That's terrible, parents should not be out living their children. My heart goes out to this mother & the family. She lost 3 of her children to gun violence.

Reply(2)
3
