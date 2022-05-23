ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Woman In Critical Condition After Shootings Injure Five People In Central PA: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwdGf_0fnNDmJ900
The shooting locations. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Five people were injured— one seriously— in three separate weekend shootings in central Pennsylvania, police say.

The first shooting happened in the 300 block of East Market Street in York at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, City police say.

Three men were hurt— two 34-year-olds and a 33-year-old— all three victims were taken to Wellspan York Hospital.

City police were called to the second shooting in the first block of State Street at approximately 10:18 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, according to a release by the department.

Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man had been shot; he was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Officers in Harrisburg heard the third shooting of the weekend before they were called to it around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, according to a release by their department.

Officers downtown shortly found a woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound by the intersection of North 2nd and Barbara streets, according to the police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she has been listed in critical condition, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg police, at 717-558-6900.

Detectives continue to investigate the other two shootings in York, anyone with information about those incidents should contact them.

Comments / 6

Jose Vega
3d ago

obviously Steven Logan doesn't hang out with minorities but the problem isn't race it's the attitude of the younger generation and race doesn't matter I remember the days when if we had a problem with each other we'd square up and fight one on one (as they say) Mano a Mano today the younger generation grabs a gun and don't care who's in the middle I pray for the young lady and hope she makes a full recovery physically but I know emotionally she's going to need her friends and family support that being said the shooter better count his blessings that he hit only one person because it could have been a lot worse if this person has any kind of concept of forgiveness please turn yourself in the young lady shouldn't have to worry about you coming back to finish off the job her recovery is going to be difficult enough God bless the young lady and may God be with her and her family

