Driver dead after crashing into building

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One man is dead after police say his car rolled over and crashed into several objects before slamming into a building around 5:04 am on Saturday, May 21st, 2022.

Midland Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning near the 1700 block of W. Industrial Ave. Officers say that it’s believed a 2008 Ford Mustang, was heading Westbound on Industrial Ave. at a high rate of speed.

The driver, 38-year-old Adam Alvarez of Midland, lost control and crashed into a gas meter along with a fire hydrant and eventually slammed into a building on Industrial Avenue.

Police say that Alvarez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.