Driver dead after crashing into building

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One man is dead after police say his car rolled over and crashed into several objects before slamming into a building around 5:04 am on Saturday, May 21st, 2022.

Midland Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning near the 1700 block of W. Industrial Ave. Officers say that it’s believed a 2008 Ford Mustang, was heading Westbound on Industrial Ave. at a high rate of speed.

The driver, 38-year-old Adam Alvarez of Midland, lost control and crashed into a gas meter along with a fire hydrant and eventually slammed into a building on Industrial Avenue.

Police say that Alvarez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

