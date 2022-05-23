Driver dead after crashing into building
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One man is dead after police say his car rolled over and crashed into several objects before slamming into a building around 5:04 am on Saturday, May 21st, 2022.
Midland Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning near the 1700 block of W. Industrial Ave. Officers say that it’s believed a 2008 Ford Mustang, was heading Westbound on Industrial Ave. at a high rate of speed.
The driver, 38-year-old Adam Alvarez of Midland, lost control and crashed into a gas meter along with a fire hydrant and eventually slammed into a building on Industrial Avenue.
Police say that Alvarez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
