Moab, UT

Police investigating threats against Moab elementary school

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating threats made against a Moab elementary school over the weekend.

The Moab Police Department says threats were received on Sunday, targeting the campus of Helen M. Knight Elementary School.

The content of the threats has not been released as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

“We do not believe there is an imminent threat to any students or members of the community at this time,” police say. “We continue to encourage all community members to report any concerning or suspicious activity to law enforcement as soon as possible.”

SCHOOL THREAT: Man arrested for threatening to bomb Provo elementary school

Utah, and the nation at large, has seen a troubling rise in campus-related threats, whether inspired by dangerous TikTok trends , social media posts and more.

Authorities say they’re committed to keeping students and community members safe against any threats made online or in person.

Moab Police is asking students and the general public to report all threats of violence or suspicious activity by calling (435) 259-4321 or filling out a tip form by clicking here.

