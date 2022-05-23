Why high school days in Modesto will not only start later but be longer

Next academic year, students across California will have a later start to their school day. In Modesto, high-schoolers will have a longer one, too.

And some Modesto City Schools families and district employees see the approximately one-hour longer day as bad news for high-performing students and struggling, socioeconomically challenged ones alike.

The later start is required per state Senate Bill 328 , which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in 2019 and which says public middle schools will start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Currently, the typical schedule at MCS high schools is 7:55 a.m. to 2:06 p.m.

The longer day is because Modesto City Schools determined it’s been falling short of the instructional minutes required by the state for grade 9-12 students. So rather than simply move back the school day 35 minutes, the new high school schedule has first period start at 8:30 a.m. but seventh period not end until 3:29 p.m.

That bell schedule doesn’t include the optional zero- and eighth-period class offerings taken by some students.

That eighth period is at the heart of the move to a longer day. The district had been including eighth-period classes in its count of instructional minutes when it shouldn’t have been, said Brad Goudeau, associate superintendent for educational services.

As outlined by the California Department of Education (CDE), in order to be included in instructional minutes, “eighth period must be a valid course offering for all students,” Superintendent Sara Noguchi said in a video to high school teachers in March. “It must be a class period like every other class period during the day, open to all students and required by all students. Unfortunately, currently, we have very few students participating in eighth period.”

The number of eighth-period offerings varies greatly among the high schools and less than 10% of district students have been taking them, Goudeau said.

But to those students who want to make the most of their high school experience, the zero- and eighth-period offerings, such as leadership class and band, are important, parents told The Bee. Students have to “differentiate themselves from other kids when applying to college,” said Diana Middleton, mother of a current Gregori High freshman. “The SAT and the ACT are gone now, for California universities, and so they really have to have a rigorous coursework and extracurricular activities.”

A district document on frequently asked questions about the bell schedule says zero-period classes still will be offered, and “Additionally, we are working to add popular and engaging course offerings in this time slot as an option for students.”

As for eighth-period classes, they “may be offered depending on the site, staffing and master schedule needs.”

Zero, eighth periods make day extra long

To take the offerings at both ends of the already lengthened day, though, would have students on campus from 7:26 a.m. to 4:46 p.m., some parents and employees estimated.

When you’re a student — or parent of a student — who plays sports, participates in academic/artistic extracurricular activities, has homework, needs family time and perhaps has a job on top of all that, “You’re wondering, ‘How in the world will this work?’” said Melissa Monday, whose children include a Beyer High student.

The whole point of a later start to the school day was to address teens’ lack of sleep, but Modesto City Schools’ schedule likely will simply have kids going to bed even later, she said. “There’s a big question mark on whether the district has really thought through the post-3:30 life implications.”

Monday and others who spoke with The Bee said an option better than lengthening periods one through seven is to keep them the same and broaden eighth-period offerings to make them more widely appealing, boost enrollment and meet CDE requirements.

They argue it’s doable. Keeping the same class period lengths, but pushing back the start of first period, would have students out at 2:41. Eighth period would end at 3:45, just 16 minutes later than the longer seven-period day planned.

“Let’s offer some fun classes, let’s offer exploratory classes,” said Johansen High School counselor Melanie Hildebrandt. “Let’s offer additional things that kids would want to take,” not just things like PE and remedial classes.

According to an email from CDE staff to a Modesto City Schools teacher who asked not to be identified in this story, for an optional period to be counted as instructional time:

The period must be offered to all students.

It must be clear that there is a large enough offering of classes that would be appropriate for all students.

There must be sufficient staff.





Students must be under the immediate supervision and control of a certificated employee of the district and engaged in educational activities required of them.





If the district provides transportation, transportation schedules cannot create a barrier to enrolling in the period.





That in some ways matches the findings of the school district’s 9-12 Instructional Minutes Task Force. The group of four Modesto Teachers Association members and four district managers started its work in October 2021 and released its end-of-process summary at the end of January.

The summary says that to count as instructional time, zero- or eighth-period classes:

Must be valid course offerings, appealing to all grade levels and all abilities.

Must be fair representations of other period course offerings, not just specialized classes.





Must be under the immediate supervision and control of a certificated teacher.





It also says student participation must be reasonable and there must be no barriers to attendance (such as transportation).

Eighth-period options ‘thoroughly’ analyzed

Broadening optional course periods to make them count as instructional time “was analyzed quite thoroughly, actually,” Goudeau said. But “to get to the degree of implementation” that would meet state requirements wasn’t deemed feasible. “You can’t create enough classes in eighth period with how we staff teachers and our master schedule,” he said.

Additionally, “we we believe it’s imperative that all students have access to the minimum California state instructional minutes,” Goudeau said.

But Hildebrandt said she thinks the district administration is taking the easy path and prioritizing quantity of instructional minutes over quality, and the others who spoke with The Bee for this story indicated they agree.

“Some of the more negative impacts are going to be for our low-income families who rely on their high school student to be caregiver after school for younger siblings,” Hildebrandt said. “We also run into a lot of our lower-income students who have to work and now this is pushing that significantly later.”

Most Johansen students have to walk or take the bus, she said, but with the state-ordered later start, kids would have left school by 2:45 and gotten to their jobs maybe by 3:15, 3:30. “Now we’re looking at 4:30, so they’re losing income that their families need, that they need.”

The school district’s response on its FAQs page is that juniors and seniors can take the Work Experience (WEX) class and be able to leave campus for sixth and/or seventh periods to go to work.

Middleton and Monday said they don’t think there’s been much parent protest of the longer school day because it was slipped in along with the later start, so it hasn’t really registered with a lot of families. And some of those who are upset mistakenly believe the longer day also is being mandated by the state, they said.

The mothers and Hildebrandt said they believe it’s not too late for the district to change course.

“If the district wants a quick fix, it seems to me an easy solution would be to keep the bell schedules the same as they are currently, except for the 30-minute later start and stop time, and make an eighth period mandatory,” Middleton said. “Kids would still be at school and students who take a zero period would simply take an eighth period instead, and everyone would get out at 3:30.”

It would be more impactful on students’ education than simply adding extra minutes to each period, she said.

“But you know what, that takes effort,” Monday said. “It takes finding teachers to teach those eighth periods instead of just saying blanket for everybody, we’re going 8:30 to 3:30 whether you like it or not. ... But I don’t think it’s too late to change. I don’t think it’s too late to review what some of our other options are.

“We still have three months or so until next year begins, and it just feels like this was a really rushed decision.”