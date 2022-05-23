ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. FDA sets June 15 meeting date for Moderna, Pfizer small children COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration set June 15 as the new meeting date to review Moderna Inc’s emergency authorization request for its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years and Pfizer Inc’s vaccine for those aged 6 months through 4 years. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U S Fda#Moderna Inc#Pfizer Inc
