Chicago, IL

Racine Murder Suspect Arrested In Chicago

By Kelly Meyer
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHBL) – The suspect in a Racine woman’s murder is in jail in Chicago. Police in Chicago say they...

whbl.com

CBS Chicago

Two suspects charged, third held in Skokie shooting that killed 9-year-old Jeremiah Ellis

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three suspects have been arrested, and two of them have been charged, in a shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy and wounded his 5-year-old brother in Skokie. On Wednesday, the Cook County State's Attorney's office approved charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery against Richard Banks, 22, and Christian Anderson, 16. Banks and Anderson each live at different addresses in Rogers Park. Anderson is being charged as an adult. Police said around 12:08 a.m. Saturday, May 14, officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 4700 block of...
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested in Orland Park for fatal shooting in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting the passenger of a vehicle in Belmont Cragin. Jeffrey Montes De Oca, 31, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder. Montes De Oca was arrested in Orland Park Wednesday for allegedly fatally...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman crashes stolen car, opens fire in Englewood

CHICAGO - A gunman who tried to steal a delivery driver's car crashed the vehicle and started shooting Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. A 25-year-old man who was making a food delivery left his car running around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in Woodlawn stabbing

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in the stabbing of another teenager last March in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The teen was accused of stabbing and seriously wounding an 18-year-old man on March 30 in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said. He was arrested Wednesday and charged...
WOODLAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two women shot in Gage Park

CHICAGO - Two women were shot and wounded early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood. The pair was standing on the sidewalk around 12:39 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. A 33-year-old and a 35-year-old were both...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three teens charged in carjacking of Chicago delivery driver

CHICAGO - Three juveniles were charged in the carjacking of a delivery driver Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood. Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old boy were accused of taking the vehicle of a 57-year-old delivery driver around 1:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Gresham murder, robbery

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in a fatal shooting and robbery over the weekend in Gresham. Jamari Robinson, 28, was accused of gunning down 21-year-old Rashaun Johnson early Sunday near an apartment complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, police said. Johnson was found with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

17-year-old girl shot in vehicle in Albany Park

<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- A 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Albany Park Thursday afternoon.At 4:48 p.m., the girl was in a vehicle in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue -- about a block from the Francisco Avenue Brown Line stop -- when she was struck by gunfire, police said.She suffered a graze wound to the neck and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Girl, 8, asphyxiated in Uptown home, mom attempted suicide, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-year-old girl was found dead inside a home in the Uptown neighborhood. Sources said the girl was asphyxiated, and her mother was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.Police said the girl was found unresponsive inside a home in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday.She was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Amaria Osby, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Police sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards the girl was asphyxiated.A 38-year-old woman in the home was taken to Weiss...
CHICAGO, IL
police1.com

Video: Suspect sneaks gun into cruiser, shoots officers

CHICAGO — New bodycam video of a Chicago police shooting shows a suspect shooting at officers from the backseat of a patrol car. The incident happened in 2020 outside a Chicago police station after officers arrested a wanted carjacking suspect, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Police said they searched Lovelle Jordan but missed a handgun in his pants, WKBN reported.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen fired at least 40 rounds on the Near North Side — and much of it was caught on video

At least three gunmen fired dozens of shots Thursday evening on the Near North Side, leaving nearby residents rattled, but no one injured. Much of it was caught on video. Chicago police officers who were on patrol radioed shots fired at 7:04 p.m., initially estimating 15 to 20 shots fired, then 30 to 35 shots, then 40 to 45 shots as the gunfire continued during their transmission.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

CHICAGO - Nine people were wounded, one fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday. A man was killed and another seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side. About 2:30 p.m., the two men were in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when someone...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot Wednesday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 38-year-old was standing on the street around 9:21 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone walked up and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and...
CHICAGO, IL

