Racine Murder Suspect Arrested In Chicago

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three suspects have been arrested, and two of them have been charged, in a shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy and wounded his 5-year-old brother in Skokie. On Wednesday, the Cook County State's Attorney's office approved charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery against Richard Banks, 22, and Christian Anderson, 16. Banks and Anderson each live at different addresses in Rogers Park. Anderson is being charged as an adult. Police said around 12:08 a.m. Saturday, May 14, officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 4700 block of...

SKOKIE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO