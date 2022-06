AUSTIN, Texas — Texas French Bread is turning its ovens back on after a January fire destroyed its building. But the business will operate in a different way for now. Texas French Bread announced on Tuesday that it has recently leased commissary space in northeast Austin and it is in the process of setting up a commercial kitchen and bakery. Texas French Bread said in the coming weeks it will relaunch its wholesale bakery operations. Once everything is up and running in the new space, the business plans to reestablish booths at several local farmers markets with home delivery options in conjunction with Farmhouse Delivery.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO