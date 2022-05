A body was pulled today from the Passaic River, though it is not yet clear whether it’s that of a man reported missing earlier this week. Kearny Police Capt. Timothy Wagner says the Kearny PD were notified May 26 a deceased human body was found at around 11 a.m. on the Newark side of the Passaic River near the Jackson Street Bridge. Newark police are leading the investigation into the recovery.

BELLEVILLE, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO