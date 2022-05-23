ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

When is the Sue Gray report due and what could it mean for Boris Johnson?

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0G3C_0fnNB1An00
Boris Johnson. A damaging report followed by Tory losses in next month’s byelections could rebuild momentum for change.

The full Sue Gray report into lockdown-breaching gatherings in and around Downing Street could be published as early as Tuesday. Here is what we know about its likely contents – and their impact.

What is the report?

This is the final version of the report led by Gray, a senior Cabinet Office official, who was asked by Boris Johnson to uncover facts about the parties. An initial, 12-page version was published at the end of January, with the rest delayed because the Metropolitan police had begun their own, parallel inquiry. That was completed on Thursday, and Gray can now send No 10 a much more thorough version, which is likely to name some officials at fault and could include photographs.

When is it coming?

We don’t know, but it is likely to be Tuesday or Wednesday. It is expected this week, and Johnson has promised to update MPs swiftly after it is published. The Commons is paying tribute to the Queen on Thursday, and then goes into a week of recess, so it is probable before then. The expected – but not confirmed – chronology is that Gray would send her report to No 10 in the morning, and it would be published by Downing Street soon after, with Johnson addressing MPs that afternoon.

What will it say?

That is the big question. There have been some anonymous briefings on what might come, but it is by no means certain that any have come from Gray’s team. The interim report, while light on detail, was strongly critical of leadership and judgment inside No 10, and it is fair to say that nothing to emerge since then would make such a verdict unlikely again. According to the Sunday Times, Gray has said she was surprised Johnson was only fined once by the police, and believes he was responsible for other wrongdoing.

Who might be named?

The report is expected to name two dozen or so senior staff, alongside Johnson, in its description of what went wrong. Among those likely be identified include Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and head of the civil service; Martin “Party Marty” Reynolds, Johnson’s former principal private secretary, who sent No 10 staff an email inviting them to “bring your own booze” to a drinks event on 20 May 2020; and Helen MacNamara, who was head of ethics at the Cabinet Office.

Who will be blamed?

It seems likely that Gray will, as she did in her interim report, point to a mixture of institutional failings and a lack of leadership within No 10. This would very much implicate Johnson, as he is in ultimate control, but it remains to be seen if the fuller report will point to others acting without the MP’s knowledge. Some reports have suggested Case could be used as a scapegoat by Downing Street once the report is out.

What will the impact be for Johnson?

That is the key political question. For months, Conservative MPs unhappy with his tenure as PM have said they wanted to wait for both the end of the police inquiry and Gray’s full report before deciding whether to seek a confidence vote in his leadership. However, the length of the police inquiry, and the fact Johnson was – to the surprise of many lawyers – fined only once for lockdown breaches, has taken the wind out of much of the rebellion. It would take some particularly damning passages, or photos, to prompt a concerted rebellion. That said, a damaging report followed by Tory losses in next month’s byelections in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton could rebuild momentum for change.

Is the report Johnson’s last party-based hurdle?

No. The Commons privileges committee will examine whether Johnson misled parliament when he initially said he had no knowledge of parties and that he was confident all lockdown rules were followed. While the convention is that a prime minister who misleads parliament is expected to resign, Johnson is no fan of parliamentary convention. He says he did not deliberately mislead MPs, and intent can be hard to prove. Perhaps more sinister for him is the prediction by Dominic Cummings, his former chief aide, that photographs will soon emerge which will prove Johnson lied about parties.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Case
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cabinet Office#Metropolitan#Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Banning abortions is just the start – next the US right want to outlaw contraception

Jacky Eubanks has a fire in her belly, Donald Trump’s endorsement under her belt and the eradication of birth control on her mind. A week ago no one had heard of Eubanks, a recent college graduate who is running for a Michigan state senate seat with Trump’s seal of approval. Now the Gen Z-ealot is all over the news because of a recent interview with a Christian organisation called Church Militant, in which she promised to vote to make birth control illegal should the opportunity arise.
POTUS
The Guardian

I cancelled my wedding because my fiance hid his weed use. How do I know if I can trust him again?

I cancelled my wedding one year ago because my fiance hid the fact that he continued to smoke weed after he promised to stop years before. I caught him smoking and I cancelled the wedding because I did not think I could trust him again. He had also told me his ex-girlfriend texted him on his birthday but he deleted those conversations with her and would not show them to me.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

289K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy