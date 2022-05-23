ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Family and cycling world remember Anna Moriah 'Mo' Wilson, elite racer killed in Texas as part of alleged love triangle

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalist Michael Sheehan was in the middle of writing a piece arguing that elite cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson would almost definitely win the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix when he was interrupted by a phone call. Wilson was dead. “Mo Wilson was not a household name...

VTDigger

‘Her athletic star seemed so assuredly ascendant': Top cyclist from Vermont killed in Texas

Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, grew up in East Burke and graduated from Burke Mountain Academy. Police said she was shot multiple times last week in Austin, where she was preparing for a race. Police termed her death a homicide and say they have identified a “person of interest.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Her athletic star seemed so assuredly ascendant': Top cyclist from Vermont killed in Texas.
buzzfeednews.com

Authorities Are Searching For A Woman Suspected Of Killing A Professional Cyclist Who Was Dating Her Boyfriend

Federal authorities are searching for an Austin woman suspected of fatally shooting a professional cyclist who was apparently involved romantically with her boyfriend. Anna "Mo" Wilson, a 25-year-old graver racer and Dartmouth graduate from Vermont, was found on May 11 by a friend lying on the bathroom floor of a home she was staying in. Wilson was covered in blood with multiple gunshot wounds. Her friend and then police performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead shortly after. Wilson had traveled to Austin from San Francisco for a gravel race.
