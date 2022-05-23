WATCH: Depp to take stand again, says Jack Sparrow ‘still around somewhere’

A s the seventh and final week of the Depp v. Heard trial begins Monday, actor Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand again in cross-examination as a rebuttal witness called by ex-wife Amber Heard’s lawyers.

Both Depp's and Heard’s legal teams were given just over 61 hours to present their cases. Heading into Monday morning, Heard’s lawyers reportedly had 8 hours and 14 minutes left, while Depp’s legal team had 18 hours and 30 minutes remaining.

'SHE’S BRILLIANT!’: DEPP’S LAWYER IS POPULAR FOR TOUGH QUESTIONS OF AMBER HEARD

Last week, as Depp drove from the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia , he responded to fans calling out to him using the infamous Pirates of the Caribbean “Capt. Jack Sparrow” voice.

Depp waved out his SUV’s window as fans shouted compliments and support, including one fan telling the actor, “You’ll always be our Capt. Jack Sparrow.”



“He’s still around somewhere,” Depp responded in the pirate character's voice. “I see him now and again. He shows up now and again.”

The fan then suggested Depp not forget his “jar of dirt,” referencing an unscripted moment in the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest movie when Sparrow dances and sings, “I’ve got a jar of dirt. I’ve got a jar of dirt, and guess what’s inside it.”



The “jar of dirt” line found new attention after Heard testified in early May amid the Depp v. Heard defamation trial that Depp had what she thought was a jar of cocaine.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but I think he was using cocaine because, like, there was a jar — a jar of cocaine out on the table," Heard said while on the stand. "I realize that sounds weird, but it was like an actual vintage jar of it.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed that he claims suggests he domestically abused her. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said it defamed him. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

