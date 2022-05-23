ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

WATCH: Depp to take stand again, says Jack Sparrow ‘still around somewhere’

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLAaB_0fnNAKxy00

A s the seventh and final week of the Depp v. Heard trial begins Monday, actor Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand again in cross-examination as a rebuttal witness called by ex-wife Amber Heard’s lawyers.

Both Depp's and Heard’s legal teams were given just over 61 hours to present their cases. Heading into Monday morning, Heard’s lawyers reportedly had 8 hours and 14 minutes left, while Depp’s legal team had 18 hours and 30 minutes remaining.

'SHE’S BRILLIANT!’: DEPP’S LAWYER IS POPULAR FOR TOUGH QUESTIONS OF AMBER HEARD

Last week, as Depp drove from the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia , he responded to fans calling out to him using the infamous Pirates of the Caribbean “Capt. Jack Sparrow” voice.

Depp waved out his SUV’s window as fans shouted compliments and support, including one fan telling the actor, “You’ll always be our Capt. Jack Sparrow.”


“He’s still around somewhere,” Depp responded in the pirate character's voice. “I see him now and again. He shows up now and again.”

The fan then suggested Depp not forget his “jar of dirt,” referencing an unscripted moment in the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest movie when Sparrow dances and sings, “I’ve got a jar of dirt. I’ve got a jar of dirt, and guess what’s inside it.”


The “jar of dirt” line found new attention after Heard testified in early May amid the Depp v. Heard defamation trial that Depp had what she thought was a jar of cocaine.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but I think he was using cocaine because, like, there was a jar — a jar of cocaine out on the table," Heard said while on the stand. "I realize that sounds weird, but it was like an actual vintage jar of it.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed that he claims suggests he domestically abused her. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said it defamed him. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

Miss any of the Depp v. Heard trial? You can watch on demand here .

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's witness goes viral after comeback remark to Amber Heard's lawyer

A former employee from TMZ has testified in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case that has gripped the world. Morgan Tremaine, who was a former field assignment manager at the publication, took to the stand to claim he dispatched photographers to get pictures of Amber at court in LA in May 2016 after they were tipped off.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Us Weekly

Amber Heard’s Lawyer Does an Unexpected Impression of Johnny Depp in Court: Watch His Reaction

The intensity of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard lessened for a moment when the actress’ attorney briefly imitated the Pirates of the Caribbean star while questioning her client on the stand. “I’m gonna start at the very beginning here,” Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft told the Aquaman actress, 36, in court on Tuesday, May […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain Jack#The Stand#Depp S#Suv#Jd
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court. Amber, who was married to...
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy